Many folks are taking in some end-of-summer vacations, and others are very busy with the summer harvest, while the dry weather has caused problems for the garden crops as well as food and water for the animals, causing hardship for farmers.

Glad to report that Mr. Wayne Lupton is recovering well from recent health issues. Mr. Lupton was able to spend Saturday at his daughter Joyce Binghan’s in Augusta at a family cookout with other family members. Also attending was Una Lupton, Anthony, Withney, Tiffany, and Stephany, and Dannie and Christine Lupton and Betty, Nancy Poland, Mike and Tracy Hott and Allison, Rod and Cinda Bowman, Rick Lupton, and Tom and Karen Hott. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.