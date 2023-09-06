Many folks are taking in some end-of-summer vacations, and others are very busy with the summer harvest, while the dry weather has caused problems for the garden crops as well as food and water for the animals, causing hardship for farmers.
Glad to report that Mr. Wayne Lupton is recovering well from recent health issues. Mr. Lupton was able to spend Saturday at his daughter Joyce Binghan’s in Augusta at a family cookout with other family members. Also attending was Una Lupton, Anthony, Withney, Tiffany, and Stephany, and Dannie and Christine Lupton and Betty, Nancy Poland, Mike and Tracy Hott and Allison, Rod and Cinda Bowman, Rick Lupton, and Tom and Karen Hott.
Maxine (Lupton) Haines, a resident of E. A. Hawse Health Care in Baker, will be having her 100-year birthday on Sept. 18. Wishing Mrs. Maxine a very blessed birthday – help make it a special day by remembering her with a card and note of good wishes.
A surprise birthday party was given last weekend for the 30th birthday of Kari (Rinker) Lee by family – Happy Birthday wishes sent to Kari.
Also want to wish some more folks that are going to be having a birthday very soon a wonderful and special day – being Zanna Mathias on Sept. 11- Brenda Haines on the 13th, Pastor Jed Metzler on the 15th. Alan Cox the 16th. And Rick Lupton and Mark Landis on the 19th.
Happy Anniversary wishes to Chip and Tammy Ayers on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Congratulations to newlyweds Jadyn Judy and Alex Hott. The bride is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Judy, and the groom is the son of Eric and Denise Hott, all from Augusta.
Also, congratulations to Tori Hott, daughter of Tim and Wendi Hott of here, who wed Mr. Austin Clem on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Recently, Ernie and Betty Racey have enjoyed time with some special guests that were riding the MABDR on their motorcycles. Tim had lived in New Guinea, being a son of missionaries for years, and now is back in the states. And Enoch, being a Recovery RM Nurse, was from N.C. And brothers from Nova Scotia, where Marcus still lives and works while Yuri lives and is employed in Hong Kong. After their journey on the back road discovery route, Yuri will visit with his stepmother and sister before his return to Hong Kong. We have also enjoyed other visitors: Brenda Racey of Winchester, Patty Lewis of Slanesville, Sharon Shockey, Perry and Amanda Castco, Middletown, Va. And Rodger and Cindy Twigg.
