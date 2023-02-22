a week

A scene of the wreckage the week after the fire

Remembering the Admin Building fire 1 year later

The WVSDB Administration Building's columns were an iconic image for the Romney school.

ROMNEY — It was the shock felt ‘round the state: the blaze that rocked Romney one year ago had historic – and heartbreaking – aftereffects.

The fire raged the entire morning.
During the blaze, it didn't take long for the building's unique architecture to be engulfed in flames. Over 70 volunteers swarmed the site to put the fire out.
The site earlier this fall – demolition was completed in August.
Burch cutout .png
Justice cuout .png
Oates cutoput.png
GT cutout .png

