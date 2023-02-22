Remembering the Admin Building fire 1 year later
ROMNEY — It was the shock felt ‘round the state: the blaze that rocked Romney one year ago had historic – and heartbreaking – aftereffects.
The fire was officially called in at 6:13 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2022. Everything that followed seemed to happen very quickly.
The fire burned hot and fast, with flames and smoke engulfing the structure on East Main Street. Route 50 was closed all morning through town.
No one was in the building when it burned, and when the fire was finally put out that afternoon, all that was left was a charred hull.
Romney businesses chipped in to provide food, drinks and supplies to the 70-plus volunteers battling the blaze.
A six-day investigation following the fire determined that the official cause of the blaze was, well, “undetermined” due to the incredible damage done to the structure.
Not much could be salvaged from the fire; a historic landmark and its picturesque architecture was gone. But a little more that a month following the destruction, a massive safe was found in the rubble – containing decades of priceless school documents, records and photos, some even dating back to the 1870s.
The burnt-out wreckage sat along Route 50 for the rest of the spring and most of the summer, until the beginning of August, when Reclaim Co. swooped in and began to raze the building.
The site was cleared in just under a month and a half, leaving behind a large, open green space on the campus.
Now, the community is looking toward a memorial and a facelift of the front entrance of the school. The architect for the memorial and redesign of the entrance is ZMM Architects & Engineers out of Berkeley County, and they’ll hold community forums this spring to gauge opinions and ideas about the inevitable memorial to the historic Romney building.
One year later, the community still aches for the beloved structure, but Hampshire County – and WVSDB – is moving forward.
Superintendent Clayton Burch
‘It did not define the school, staff or students’
“It’s been one year since a devastating fire destroyed an iconic landmark for the both the state and the community of Romney. Reflecting on this event, we remember the sadness of our loss, but we also find room to focus on the true importance of our school and the path forward for our community.
“That tragic day of February 26, 2022 marked a time that truly showed the compassion and generosity of a school, a community and a state. From Gov. Justice and his staff to the West Virginia Board of Education to local firefighters and first responders, the actions of all were immediate, swift and caring. Within hours of the event, all focus was on the students at the school to ensure their safety and that education would resume as soon as possible. I cannot thank all of those involved in assisting enough. West Virginia surely shined amidst this disaster.
“As iconic as the Administration building was to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, it did not define the school, staff or students. The success of the WVSDB, both in the past and for the future, is found in the students, families and staff who dedicate themselves to excellence and to sustaining and growing our gem that serves all of our deaf and blind children in West Virginia.
Flames cannot tarnish the beacon of hope and opportunity our school provides to our state. Our loss was great, but demonstrates the strength and resiliency of West Virginians in a time of need. The compassion for deaf and blind students in our state and the value placed on this remarkable school is what drew me to step down as State Superintendent and transition my service to students to this special group. Many changes have taken place since that February day, but all for the betterment of our campus, school and outreach statewide. The Black Bears of the WVSDB are truly United and Fierce, and we at the school are more committed than ever before to ensure that our students are prepared to thrive not only at the school, but for the rest of their lives.”
Gov. Jim Justice
‘Nobody missed a beat’
“When I first heard about the heartbreaking news, I knew making sure the students and staff were taken care of was our top priority.
“We made sure everyone was able to continue their schooling online, and to my knowledge nobody missed a beat. That’s in large part because of the incredible staff who care so much about the kids of this school. We continue to stay committed to making sure this incredible institution has what it needs to continue its important mission in Hampshire County.”
Dan Oates
‘What could have been?’
“The destruction of the administration building left a void not only in the landscape of our town but also future possibilities which may have happened. Visits by the West Virginia Department of Culture and History showed some promise for future historical purposes. While heartbroken at the destruction of the building, I was initially caught up in the promise by the governor soon after that he would rebuild. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and leaves us with the question of, what could have been?”
G. T. Parson
Before, during and after
“Growing up here, I familiarized myself with the campus. We played our Biddy Buddy games at the gym at the deaf and blind school. The community used those facilities.”
“I’ve never had a fire that took one million gallons.”
“(Afterward) There was just nothing to look at…it was a black hole. There was just nothing there…I have never seen an investigation go into as much detail as this one. The amount accomplished…was astronomical.”
“It was a blessing the fire happened on the day it did. A fire like that happens on a Saturday, you get 78 volunteers. You have that fire on, say, a Tuesday at 6 a.m., maybe you get 10. We have hardworking volunteers to help things run as smooth as possible. We’re very fortunate.”
