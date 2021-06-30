Jo Murray steps down as The River House director
CAPON BRIDGE — It’s nearly impossible to hear the words “The River House” and not think about director Jo Murray.
She’s seen TRH through its conception, through the expansion of programs, facilities and, yes, a global pandemic. And now, after 5 years at the helm, she’s moving on to the next chapter of her career.
At the end of July, Murray will officially step down from her role at TRH, bringing to a close her wildly busy, incredible journey as director of Capon Bridge’s little arts venue that could.
“It was such a tough decision to make,” she admitted. “I love the River House so much, so stepping down was not a decision I made lightly.”
TRH just celebrated its 4th anniversary, and Murray has been with the organization right from the beginning. With the pandemic making life difficult for them, it was a major accomplishment to be able to reopen with as much vim, if not more, than before.
“It was a really tough year,” she said. “The River House is really back in the swing of things, and to see our yard full of people, music and art after such a tough year feels great and like a major milestone for the organization.”
Along with art and music, the programs that TRH hosts are part of what makes community members return to the Capon Bridge mainstay over ad over again. Murray said the growth in the organization’s arts education and youth programming over the last few years is something that she’s particularly proud of.
“That has always been a dream of mine, to get that going, but it took time and resources to be able to make it happen,” she explained. “This year, we have been busy making it happen.”
She added that she’s “really, really proud” that this spring, TRH has provided programs for over 500 public school students here, through field trips and outreach activities.
“I hope to see that trend continue and grow in TRH’s future,” she said.
“Growth” has been the trend for the nonprofit arts venue, and Murray says she’s excited to see it continue, with the help of the staff and the community that she’s grown so close to.
“The River House has really been a community for me over the years and I’ve made so many friends and met so many great people. It will be tough to feel distanced from that when currently I feel so connected,” she said. “I will especially miss the volunteers and staff…I think we make a great team and I will miss being a part of that.”
It’s certainly been a journey for Murray over the last 5 years as an integral part of TRH’s team, but now she said she’s looking forward to a new chapter in the education field, the direction she was headed before she found her niche as director of TRH.
“I’m also looking forward to doing some more art and music of my own during this next chapter, and hopefully taking some time to travel with my husband, Mike,” Murray added.
She’s not going anywhere; she’s planning to stay local and volunteer with TRH when she can, but her time as captain of the ship is ending. The board will be on the hunt for a new director, and Murray said she’d be available during the transitional period to help the organization out.
“The River House is in a good position right now,” she explained. “We know who we are.”
She also added her gratitude to all of the organization’s patrons and staff, and acknowledged that her position has made her “really happy.”
“Being involved with TRH has been a beautiful chapter of my life. I wouldn’t change the experience for anything,” she commented. “I thank TRH and its patrons for all the memories and learning moments. I’m forever changed because of them.”
