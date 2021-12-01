WINCHESTER — Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center has received its fourth consecutive “A” grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group.
The national distinction recognizes the regional medical center’s achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
“We are proud and honored to again be recognized with a top safety grade from Leapfrog,” said Grady W. “Skip” Philips III, Valley Health Senior Vice President and President of Winchester Medical Center. “The last 20 months have stretched us in new ways as we’ve responded to the numerous challenges of Covid-19.”
Leapfrog, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, assigned an A, B, C, D or F grade to 2,901 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over thirty evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
Leapfrog does not currently assign grades to military or VA hospitals, critical access hospitals, specialty hospitals or children’s hospitals.
“Patient safety is top of mind for our entire team and is reinforced every day, on every shift, in every unit, through safety huddles and other practices we’ve developed and standardized,” said Nicolas Restrepo, , Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “This is a testament to the continued commitment of our physicians and staff to preventing harm and safeguarding our patients.”
