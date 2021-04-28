Gardeners know — and research shows — that cultivating plants is beneficial for us.
Gardening has been associated with improvements in attitudes toward health and nutrition, better school performance for kids, and community spirit. Gardening can be a great way to enjoy being outside, get exercise, enhance the community, and grow fruits and vegetables.
Benefits of Gardening and Safety Tips
• Fruits and vegetables: More matters. Gardens can motivate children to try new fruits and vegetables, and kids are eager to taste the “fruits” of their labor. Fruits and vegetables are an important source of vitamins and minerals, provide fiber, color and texture, and may reduce disease risk, but few children or adults eat recommended amounts. Gardening with your kids will get them excited about the plants on their plate.
• Increase physical activity: Doing light gardening/yard work for approximately 30-60 minutes can burn anywhere from 165 to 330 calories, according to ChooseMyPlate.gov.
Light gardening/yard work is considered moderate physical activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest gardening as a way to get some of the 2-1/2 hours of recommended weekly activity. If you have been inactive, start out gradually each day, building up time and intensity. Vary your gardening activities to keep it fun and broaden the benefits.
• Grow a successful garden: According to the National Gardening Association, the best way to launch a successful garden is to start small and choose varieties that do well in your area.
You might start with vegetables your children already enjoy, or try selecting plants around a theme such as a rainbow garden to increase their interest.
• Gear up for gardening with safety: Wear safety goggles, sturdy shoes, and long pants when using lawn mowers or other machinery. Wear gloves to lower the risk for skin irritations, cuts and certain contaminants and protect your hearing when using loud machinery.
Lower your risk for sunburn by wearing long sleeves, wide-brimmed hats, sun shades, and sunscreen.
• Stay hydrated: As the gardening season progresses, it’s important to be smart about staying hydrated when temperatures are on the rise. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to replace lost fluids. Sipping throughout the day is better than saving up for meals or breaks.
• Take breaks: Take breaks often and rest in shaded areas so your body’s thermostat will have a chance to recover. Stop working if you experience breathlessness or muscle soreness. Signs of heat-related illness include extremely high body temperature, headache, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness.
Gardening can have a positive impact on eating habits, physical activity level, and overall well-being. Whether you are a beginner or expert gardener, health and safety are always important.
Adapted from Lisa Franzen-Castle, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Nutrition Specialist, Healthy Bites Newsletter, April 2017.
Asparagus and Ham Quiche
- 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 cup, finely chopped ham
- 1 small finely chopped onion
- 2 (8-inch) unbaked pie shells
- 1 egg white, slightly beaten
- 2 cups shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese
- 4 large eggs
- 1 container (5.3 ounces) plain Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup 1% milk
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place asparagus in a steamer over 1 inch of boiling water and cover. Cook until tender but still firm, about 4-6 minutes. Drain and cool.
Place ham and onion in a nonstick skillet and cook over medium heat until lightly browned. Brush pie shells with beaten egg white. Spoon the ham, onion and asparagus into pie shells, dividing evenly between the 2 shells. Sprinkle 1 cup shredded cheese over the mixture in each shell.
In a separate bowl, beat together eggs, yogurt, milk, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the top of the cheese, dividing evenly between the 2 shells. Bake uncovered in a preheated oven until firm 25-30 minutes. Allow to cool approximately 20 minutes before cutting.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Spring Harvest Salad
- 5 cups torn spring leaf lettuce
- 2-1/2 cups spinach leaves
- 1-1/2 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- Dressing
- 4 tsp. lemon juice
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
- 1/2 cup unsalted sliced almonds
Combine leaf lettuce and spinach leaves with sliced strawberries, blueberries and green onion in a large salad bowl. Prepare dressing by whisking together the lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and salt. Pour over lettuce mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle salad with feta cheese and sliced almonds. Serve immediately.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Squash Supreme
- 4 cups sliced summer squash
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1 cup fat free sour cream
- 1 can (10-3/4-oz.) reduced fat cream of chicken soup
- 1-1/2 cups dry corn bread stuffing mix
- 1/4 cup melted margarine
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Steam the summer squash, onion and red bell pepper until slightly tender. Combine sour cream and cream of chicken soup. Add steamed vegetables to soup mixture and toss to coat. Combine corn bread stuffing mix and melted margarine. Place half the stuffing mixture in the bottom of a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Add vegetable mixture; top with remaining stuffing mix. Bake for 45 minutes or until mixture bubbles.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Awesome Watermelon Salad
- 3 cups watermelon, cut into 2-inch cubes
- 3/4 cup crumbled, low-fat feta cheese
- 1/2 red onion, sliced very thin
- Course ground black pepper
- Cilantro for garnish
Dressing
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. chopped garlic
- 1/2 tsp. fresh diced cilantro
- 1/4 tsp. fresh ground pepper
- 1/4 cup olive oil
In a small bowl mix vinegar, lemon juice and Dijon mustard. Stir in garlic, cilantro and black pepper. Slowly pour olive oil into the mixture while whisking vigorously. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Combine the watermelon, low-fat feta cheese and red onion in a large bowl; toss lightly to mix and season with coarse ground black pepper. Pour half of dressing over salad mixture; gently toss to coat. Refrigerate for least 30 minutes.
Drizzle remaining dressing over salad and garnish with cilantro just before serving.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Garrison’s Famous Broiler Barbecue Sauce
- 2 c. cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper
- 1 c. vegetable oil
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. Tabasco
This sauce recipe will be enough to grill 10 halves. Generally, one gallon will be enough to grill 50 to 75 halves. Salt is not included since salting the broiler halves before cooking is recommended.
Source: Mississippi State Extension Service
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam
- 5 cups rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple, drained
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 pkg. (3 oz.) strawberry gelatin
Mix rhubarb, pineapple and sugar. Let stand 30 minutes. Bring slowly to a boil and cook for 12 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add gelatin. Stir until dissolved. Fill jam glasses and seal. Yield: about 4-1/2 pints of jam.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Rhubarb Surprise
- 5 cups rhubarb, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 pkg. (3 oz.) strawberry gelatin
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 box (15.25 oz.) yellow cake mix
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 1/2 cup butter, cut into tiny pieces
Put rhubarb in 9-by-13-inch pan. Sprinkle with gelatin, sugar, cake mix, water and butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Serve with favorite topping.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
