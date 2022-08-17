Davy family
The Sam and Nathelene Davy reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Mill Creek Ruritan in Purgitsville.
Lunch will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish to share.
Combs family
The annual Philip and Malinda (Wolford) Combs reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 28 at the home of the late Galen Shingleton, in their pavilion. Please bring a covered dish, drink and dessert, and also any photos you have of either side of the family. The meal will begin at 1 p.m. Any questions, call 304-897-6471 or Janet Shingleton or Ron Combs.
Bohrer family
The descendants of Anthony Preston and Mary Jane Shanholtz Bohrer will be holding their 93rd reunion in Spring Gap at the pavilion in Bohrer Town, at the home place, Sunday, Sept. 4. Dinner is at 1 p.m. Meat and paper products will be provided, but please bring a side, drink and dessert and join the celebration. An auction will also be held, so any items you can bring will be appreciated. If you have any pictures of the original family or previous reunions, please bring them to share.
