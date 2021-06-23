Our foxgloves are blooming nicely this year. They seem to pick and choose which year they’re going to do well. Our friend also gave us some more this year and we put them in a different area. They like full sun most of the time, but prefer part shade on hot summer afternoons.
We planted them in an area where they will be moist a lot of the time and in acidic soil. They are very easy to grow and before you know it, they will take over, so plant them where they can roam to their heart’s desire.
I continue to be vexed by the lack of hummers this year. I have made new feed for them twice thinking I had mixed it incorrectly. But seriously, how hard is 1 cup of sugar and 4 cups of water to mix?
As we get into the summer months we are bound to have periods of very hot dry days and it’s important to avoid fertilizing during those times.
You may think you are doing them a favor, helping them cope, but you are not. You will be adding stress to a plant already striving to survive. Just continue to water slowly and deeply and wait for cooler days.
If grubs and slugs are ruining your garden, try this to get rid of them. Put a few slices of cucumbers on an aluminum pan and set it in the problem area and you will be free of them for the rest of the season. Chemicals in the cucumbers react with the aluminum, creating an unpleasant scent undetectable to humans, but one that drives the pests crazy, causing them to flee the area.
Your moonflowers should be blooming now. The flower will fall off on its own, so you can wait ’til the spiky green pod turns brown before cutting it or you can do it now. If you do it when the pod is still green, place it in a shallow container and let it dry and crack open before you remove the seeds.
Keep an eye out for tomato hornworms on both your tomatoes and moonflowers; they are related, and both can get them. A most unpleasant sight.
Time to keep your lawns cut to about 3 inches to protect them from the summer heat. Be sure your mower blade is sharp so you cut the blades and don’t rip them.
Sprinkle coffee grounds around your acid-loving plants (always in moderation, of course) to keep pests away and to nourish the soil. Add some crushed egg shells to your compost or the bottom of the planting hole for veggies like tomatoes and peppers.
They tend to get calcium deficiencies when they’re growing. When you add to your compost, know that it needs time to stabilize before you put it around your plants. Two to 3 weeks is enough time.
Keep a bar of soap in the toe of an old nylon stocking and tie it to your outdoor faucet. It will make clean up much easier after a day in the garden.
If you are watering with a sprinkler, place a cup in the water range to make sure your plants get an inch of water. Many times it goes other places than you think it does.
Every year we have new volunteers that show up in strange places. We have tiger lilies in areas far away from their parents.
This year we have a lot of money plants (Lunaria annua) and we’ve not had them for many years. I have no idea where they came from.
I plan to take the seed pods and plant them somewhere we can enjoy them next year. We also have Nigella plants everywhere.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
