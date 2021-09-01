“Therefore, my dear brothers, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” (1 Corinthians 15:58)
Since 1894 by an act of Congress, the first Monday in September has been officially designated as Labor Day. This holiday remembers the labor and spirit of the American worker.
However, the concept of hard work and labor goes back a whole lot further than that. The Word of God, the verbally inspired words of God Himself given to us through human scribes indicates that it is by hard work good things come.
My dad was a Pennsylvania coal miner for 44 years. In the beginning, he supported his family on 25 cents a day. That is, when the mine had the money to make their payroll. Many times, he would talk of digging coal on his hands and knees in several inches of water. Truth be told, I don’t ever remember him complaining about the work.
Where would our country be today without those that gave of their blood and sweat to provide a better life for their families?
By the way, this is the “theory” that should still be taught in our school systems today.
This idea of labor and hard work is not only God’s idea for the providing of our basic human needs. It is also His plan for the building of His kingdom, the Church, here on earth.
Jesus told us, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into His harvest field.” (Matthew 9:37-38)
Jesus is not referring to the calling of professional clergy here. He is saying that the care, the building, and the work of the church belongs to all of us as God’s children.
While growing up in Homer City, I had good role models at my home church. I witnessed men and women that loved their Lord and Savior, and loved their church, His church with as much intensity.
As a teenager, I remember attending church workdays. Yes, I had to work as a teenager. So many people showed up that more was accomplished in one day than anyone ever thought possible.
No one complained about giving up a Saturday or about missing out on a tee time or a neighborhood barbeque. They were glad to be there.
They not only took pride in their work, but also their church and in being a part of the community of believers. Each person, regardless of their skill level, felt like they were an indispensable part of the Body of Christ.
You see, it takes all of us in the church, regardless of our skill level, age, body makeup and even gender to build the church that Christ has given to us. Not just in our physical labor, but in spreading the gospel, discipling believers, reaching out to the hurting and feeding those who are hungry.
Therefore, my question is, what has changed?
The scripture certainly hasn’t changed. I know because I checked. It still calls us to labor in the Lord and to bring in the harvest.
Neither has the call changed to be His hands and feet by carrying the Gospel to a world that so urgently needs Him. Indeed, we are still required to do that today.
Paul said, “The man who plants and the one who waters have one purpose, and each will be rewarded according to his labor. For we are God’s fellow workers; you are God’s field, God’s building.” (1 Corinthians 3:8-9)
In closing, I remember as a young pastor, barely out of seminary receiving in the mail my latest issue of Preacher’s Magazine (our denomination’s read for pastors). The back inside cover was a poster that I will never forget. I can still see it in my mind today, 34 years later.
It was a picture of a weathered old hand turning the wheel of a wheelchair. The caption stated, “God doesn’t have a retirement plan.” I sure hope I never do forget that.
Your labor, for the Lord, is not in vain.
Go, work in His fields to build His Church.
