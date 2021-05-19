Troop 32 had an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Bret Stephen Hano on May 15. Bret had his successful Eagle Board of Review on Feb. 28, earning him the rank of Eagle Scout. Bret is 14 years old and is the 2nd-youngest Eagle in our troop. His Court of Honor was presided by the Honorable Senior Judge Donald H. Cookman at the Old Hampshire County Courthouse.
Bret is the son of Joey and Danielle Hano, maternal grandparents are Stephen and Jessica Billmeyer, paternal grandparents are John and Cheryl Hano and maternal great grandmothers are Marge Billmeyer and Sue Harrison.
Bret did his project at the Hampshire Health Center in Romney. He did a Covid-19 visitation room for the nursing home patients to be able to visit with family during the pandemic and other airborne diseases without the need for a mask or social distancing. It helped the families and the patients, as the elderly could speak to the families who could not hear their frail voices through a mask and it allowed the elderly to hear their relatives who at times due to the social distance was too far for them to hear their loved ones.
Bret earned 5 merit badges above the Eagle Scout requirements to earn a Bronze Eagle Palm.
Bret is very active in our troop. He has helped in all the Adopt-A-Spot cleanups, Bluegrass Festival cleanups, the Fairgrounds cleanups and the Springfield Monument when the troop was doing it. He has participated in the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation fundraiser.
He has gone to camp all the years he has been with the troop, except when camp was canceled last year due to Covid. He also traveled with the troop to Ireland in 2018 at the invitation of the Irish Scouts that we hosted in 2017. Bret has also helped host Dutch and Ukrainian Scouts in 2019.
Bret wants to stay active in Scouting and keep on earning merit badges and awards, as well as helping the community. Bret recently earned the Jimmy Steward Award for good citizenship.
Bret is an asset to our troop and the community and received many congratulatory letters from former presidents, former vice presidents, numerous governors, military academies, the joint chiefs of staff and numerous others including greetings from Sen. Joe Manchin, letter from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, letter from Congressman Alex Mooney, Del. Ruth Rowan, who attended and presented a very detailed and beautiful proclamation, The Hampshire County Commission gave a citation, which Commissioner Cannon presented and the Mayor of Romney Beverly Keadle, who not only gave him a citation but also gave him the key to the city.
Bret presented grandparents pins and several mentor pins, including one to his former teacher Mr. Rob Wolford. Bret had a very well attended Court of Honor with dignitaries, family and friends and Eagle Scouts Jacob Slocum, who was part of his court, Mr. Richard Smith, owner of Capon Valley Market and Charles Michael Mullins, Assistant Scoutmaster. Bret had a very well attended party after the Ceremony at the Old Rio School House with family and friends, Del. Ruth Rowan with husband Tom and daughter Julie Wolford. We hope Bret has many more adventures with Troop 32 in the future.
