Thought: “To a child ‘love’ is spelled Time.” – Zip Ziglar.
Change: Decoration Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Bean Settlement Church Cemetery. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., and worship is at 11 a.m. by Pastor Burl Charlton. Change: This year, there will be no dinner in Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome for morning services.
Donna Charlton, Sue Vanmeter, and I enjoyed the12 mile yard sale from Rio down Delray Road on June 2. Found a lot of nice things and a great day out.
Burl and Donna Charlton and Nina Mason along with Joseph, Amy, J.J., Parker, and Natalie Charlton, spent Saturday, June 3, in Verona, Va., attending a graduation party for Emma Charlton, who graduated from college at Christopher Newport University on May 13, 2023. The party was held at the home of Amanda and Joe Lombardo. Good luck, Emma, on your journey in life.
The weather is nice, got some rain the last couple of days, but still awfully dry.
School is out for the summer. Enjoy it because you will be back in real soon.
Please call if you have any news to share.
Until next time, stay healthy and enjoy life. God Bless.
