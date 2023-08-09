The Romans called the hottest, driest days of the year the Dog Days because Sirius, the Dog Star, becomes most visible then. We think it’s a great time of year to celebrate our best friends. Here’s what you shared with us.
featured
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.