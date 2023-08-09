Coleman, Hogbin to marry next month 

0809 wedding coleman.jpg

Kevin Coleman and Teresa Hogbin, along with their parents Daily “Doc” Hogbin and Helga Kitchen, are pleased to announce their exchange of vows, which will take place on Sept. 9. 

0809 wedding shriver.jpeg

