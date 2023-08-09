Coleman, Hogbin to marry next month
Kevin Coleman and Teresa Hogbin, along with their parents Daily “Doc” Hogbin and Helga Kitchen, are pleased to announce their exchange of vows, which will take place on Sept. 9.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Coleman, Hogbin to marry next month
Kevin Coleman and Teresa Hogbin, along with their parents Daily “Doc” Hogbin and Helga Kitchen, are pleased to announce their exchange of vows, which will take place on Sept. 9.
The presiding minister will be Mr. Douglas Tusing.
After the exchange of vows, there will be a reception. The couple was engaged Oct. 4 and will reside in the Capon Bridge area.
Shriver, Melester wed
Winchester’s Benjamin Melester and Cindy Shriver (formerly of Romney) were united in marriage at the Historic Jordan Springs in Stephenson, Va. on Friday, July 21.
Benjamin is the son of Pastor Steve and Melanie Melester of Winchester, and Cindy is the daughter of Linda Shriver and the late James Shriver of Romney.
The ceremony was officiated in the chapel at Historic Jordan Springs by Benjamin’s father, and the bride was escorted down the aisle and given away by her son, Phillip Nester.
The wedding party included Tina Fisher (maid of honor and best friend of the bride), Brittany Nester (eldest daughter of the bride), Abbie Nester (youngest daughter of the bride) and Abby Melester (daughter of the groom). Addison Carter and Vivian Simpson were flower girls.
Groomsmen included Sam Melester (brother of the groom and best man), Phillip Nester (son of the bride), Josh Carter (groom’s cousin) and Chris Neff (best friend of the groom). Knox Neff served as ring bearer.
A reception followed the ceremony in the ballroom at Historic Jordan Springs. The venue provided the catering, DJ and photographer. The couple stayed at the George Washington Hotel in Winchester and then traveled to Pigeon Forge for their honeymoon.
Benjamin is employed by Mountain State Beverage and Cindy is a teacher in Hampshire County. The couple currently lives in Winchester.o
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.