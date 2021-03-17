This year’s Young Writer’s contest may have looked a little different than in years past, but that didn’t stop Hampshire County students from submitting imaginative, funny and original stories.
The contest coordinator Desiree Fritsch said that this year didn’t see a large turnout as they have in previous years.
“We did not have quite as many entries as we typically would,” she explained. “During times of remote instruction, teachers work with students on their writing during live Teams meetings and through Schoology.”
Sure, remote instruction threw a wrench into the mix of the contest, and yes, the schools are forgoing a big assembly to honor the 6 contest winners, but the touching, creative words of the Young Writers of Hampshire County speak for themselves, pandemic or not.
Young Writers Winners
Level 1-2
The View from Above by Corbin See
Romney Elementary
LuAnn Walker's Class (2nd grade)
Level 3-4
Andrianna's Adventure by Claire Milleson
Springfield Green Spring Elementary
Laura Harrison's Class (4th grade)
Level 5-6
Finally Home by Isabella Mathias
Romney Elementary
Carrie Massie's Class (5th grade)
Level 7-8
A Trip Down Memory Lane by Parker Charlton
Capon Bridge Middle
Allison McCormick's Class
Level 9-10
The Red Taxi by Trista Steinemann
Hampshire High School
Meaghan Stehle's Class (10th grade)
Level 11-12
The Haunt by Taylor Kirk
Hampshire High School
Meaghan Stehle's Class (12th grade)
