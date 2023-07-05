Fresh corn is a Hampshire summer staple
Eating freshly harvested corn on the cob is one of the best parts of summer here in Hampshire County. Sweet corn is fun to eat, and it’s a quick and easy vegetable to prepare for your family.
Corn is also nutritious. 1 cup of fresh sweet corn kernels (about 1 large ear) has 4 grams of fiber which aids in digestion and may reduce your risk for cardiovascular disease. Corn is also rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, compounds that help keep your eyes healthy as you age. B vitamins such as folate are also found in corn. Folate is especially important for women who may become pregnant as it aids in preventing birth defects.
Traditionally, boiling is the way to prepare corn on the cob. However, it can also be steamed, grilled, roasted, and even microwaved. Grilling corn has become very popular as it doesn’t require you to boil gallons of water on a hot summer day. Grilling corn also adds flavor as it is loaded with sugars that are going to caramelize on the grill, giving you extra sweet flavor.
If canning corn this summer be sure to use a pressure canner following current guidelines. Do not use a boiling water-bath canner, as corn is among the low-acid vegetables.
There are lots of healthy ways to enjoy this summer’s corn harvest. Give some of these healthy, easy corn recipes a try and enjoy!
Grilled Corn on the Cob
Peel back the husk, but don’t remove. Remove the silk and close the husk back up.
Submerge the corn in water for about 15 minutes. While the corn is soaking, fire up the grill.
Remove the corn from the water and shake out any excess water.
Note: If you wish to season the corn before cooking, you can pull back the husk and add your favorite seasonings. Be sure to close the husks and twist shut before placing the corn on the grill.
If using a charcoal grill, turn the corn every 10 to 15 minutes.
For gas grills, keep the heat on medium-high and turn every 5 minutes. The husks will turn brown and even may start on fire. Let them cook, turning the corn often.
The water that they soaked in is steaming the corn from inside the husk. Corn usually takes about 30 to 45 minutes; after grilling a few times, you will get a feel for how long they need. When done, use a tong to remove the corn from the grill (they are very hot). Peel back the husks.
You may want to run the corn under hot water to remove any ash. Let your mouth guide you next. Some people eat their corn plain; others use a little butter with some salt and pepper. For a new twist, try mixing some olive oil with your favorite seasonings and brush it onto the corn.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Bean and Corn Salsa
- 3 cups chopped seeded tomato (about 3 medium)
- 3/4 cup chopped sweet onion
- 1/2 cup chopped tomatillos (about 2 medium)
- 1/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 cup fresh corn kernels
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; cover and chill at least 2 hours.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Chicken Quesadillas with Roasted Corn Salsa
- 1 cup corn
- 3/4 cup chunky bottled salsa
- 2 Tbsp. minced fresh cilantro
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- Chicken: 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, diced into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 4 tsp. olive oil, divided
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
- 1/2 cup grated queso fresco or Monterey Jack cheese
Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn; cook 5 minutes, stirring until lightly charred.
Remove from heat; wipe skillet clean.
Combine corn, salsa, cilantro, and 2 Tbsp. lime juice in bowl. Place chicken in medium bowl.
Add 1 Tbsp. lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper; stir well and set aside.
Heat 2 tsp. oil in skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes or until it is heated through, stirring occasionally.
Add garlic during last 30 seconds of cooking.
Transfer chicken to a plate; wipe skillet clean. Wrap tortillas in a paper towel; microwave on high about 15 seconds or until warm.
Sprinkle 2 Tbsp. cheese over half of each tortilla; top each with chicken and 2 Tbsp. salsa. Fold tortillas in half; brush tops with remaining oil; sprinkle with salt, if desired. Heat skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 quesadillas, oiled sides down, pressing to flatten. Cook 1 minute or until lightly browned. Flip; cook 45 seconds and transfer to a cutting board. Repeat procedure with remaining quesadillas. Cut quesadillas into wedges; serve hot with remaining salsa.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Corn, Tomato and Avocado Salad
- Kernels cut from 3 ears of fresh sweet corn (to equal about 2 – 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 pint of grape or cherry tomatoes, quartered (to equal about 1 1/4 cups)
- 1 avocado, cut into chunks
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
In a medium-sized bowl, combine corn, tomatoes and avocado.
In a small bowl, combine olive oil, salt, lemon juice and black pepper. Whisk well to combine. Pour dressing over corn mixture and stir gently. Taste for seasoning.
If the flavors aren’t quite vibrant, add just a tiny bit more salt and taste again. With this salad, there is a specific point at which the seasoning is just right and the taste absolutely pops. Let sit until serving.
Yields 5 cups.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Southern Corn Pudding
- 2 cups fresh corn, cut from the cob
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 3 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 Tbsp. butter or margarine
- 2 cups milk (may use low fat or skim milk if desired)
Combine the corn, sugar, salt and pepper in a bowl. Add the eggs and mix well. Place the butter and milk in a saucepan and heat until the butter is melted. Blend with the corn mixture. Turn into a greased 1-quart casserole, and then place the casserole in a pan of hot water. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 1 hour or until the knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Slow Cooker Potato and Corn Chowder
- 24 oz. red potatoes
- 16 oz. corn
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup heavy cream or milk
Place potatoes and corn into a slow cooker. Stir in flour and gently toss to combine. Add the chicken stock, thyme, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder and if desired, some salt and pepper to taste. Cover and cook on low heat for 7 to 8 hours or on high heat for 3 to 4 hours. Stir in the butter and heavy cream. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Mexican Beans and Corn Salad
- 1 (15-oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15-oz.) can kidney beans, drained
- 1 (15-oz.) can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 red bell peppers, diced
- 2 cups frozen corn kernels
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
Dressing
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. white sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. crushed garlic
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 dash hot pepper sauce (optional)
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder (optional)
In a large bowl, combine the beans, peppers, corn and onion. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Add hot sauce and chili powder if desired. Add the dressing to the vegetable mixture and stir gently. Chill at least an hour to marinate
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Garden Vegetable Lasagna
- 1-1/2 tsp. olive oil
- 3-1/2 cups (1 lb.) chopped zucchini
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2/3 cup chopped carrot
- 1-1/2 cups fresh corn kernels
- 1 cup chopped fresh basil
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 cups 1% low-fat milk
- 1 cup 1% low-fat cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup (2 oz.) grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- Cooking spray 9 (about 5 oz.) no-boil lasagna noodles
- 1 cup (4 oz.) pre-shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 400. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini, onion, and carrot; sauté 8 minutes or until lightly browned.
Remove from heat; stir in corn, basil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. pepper.
Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Place flour in a large saucepan; gradually add milk, stirring with a whisk. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat; stir in cottage cheese, Parmesan, nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. pepper.
Spread 1/2 cup white sauce in bottom of an 11-x-7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 3 noodles over sauce; top with half the vegetable mixture (about 2 cups) and one-third of the remaining white sauce (about 1 cup).
Top with 3 noodles, remaining vegetable mixture, half the remaining sauce, and 3 more noodles. Spread the remaining white sauce over noodles. Cover with foil and bake at 400° for 25 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with mozzarella, and bake an additional 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 15 minutes.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Grilled Corn Salsa
- 4 ears of corn, cleaned
- 2 large ripe tomatoes
- 1/2 cup chopped onions
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 limes
- Black pepper
- Garlic
- Salt if desired
Grill corn until nice char marks. Slice onions in large rings – then grill as corn. Dice tomatoes into small pieces the size of corn kernels.
Chop onions about the same size.
Cut corn off cob. Chop cilantro.
Add the corn, tomatoes, onions, cilantro into a bowl. Add juice from limes, add 1 first then taste – add more if needed. Add black pepper, garlic and salt to personal taste.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
