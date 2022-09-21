GREEN SPRING — The House of the Setting Sun will creep its doors open this Friday, Sept. 23.
“If done correctly, it takes at least an hour to go through the house,” explained organizer Saundra Stinnette as she walked through each eerie room of the Wendel Manor.
“We can usually tell when someone isn’t going to make it,” laughed Stinnette about this year’s bloody vampire theme.
Each room twists, turns and keeps people on high alert. Those who can’t bear going beyond the 1st room are led out to safety.
All the work that goes into the haunted house and the cornfield starts in April, Stinnette said, and runs through Halloween. Everything from sound effects, projections, dizzying rooms and even shocking walls keeps things exciting both for the attendees and volunteers.
In Green Spring, an area that isn’t always flourishing with opportunities, kids come running down Screamin Hollow Road eager to help out and get together every year.
The haunted house is sponsored and run by the Community Involvement for Kids Inc. nonprofit, where all the effort is purely volunteer work donated by a few adults and several kids.
“We have kids coming from Fort Ashby as well,” noted Ginger Gonzales, who helps coordinate the activities with Stinnette.
“They (the volunteers) are getting to make friends with people who are outside of the community as well,” Gonzales continued. “We all kind of become a close-knit family.”
Gonzales and Stinnette explained how their own families were and have remained involved throughout the year for this annual happening.
The House of the Setting Sun has hosted haunted house activities annually for around 31 years. During that time, the nonprofit has repaid the hard work of the volunteers.
“We usually try to take the kids to an amusement park; we try to do a lot of kids in the community,” Gonzales said of the volunteers. “We have so many different charities that we donate our money to.”
“A lot of our kids will be very bashful, very shy when they come,” Gonzales continued. “You’ll see a total 180; they come out of their shell, they’re happy-go-lucky, they’re excited to be down there and be a part of it.”
The haunted house (Wendel Manor) is ready to bring amusement to attendees and volunteers alike. The manor will be open to the public Sept. 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1, 7 8, 14, 1, 21, 22, 28 and 31 from 7:30-11 p.m.
Tickets are $15 per person, cash only, and the escape room is an extra $5.
For more information, follow the House of the Setting Sun Facebook page.
