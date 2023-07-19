But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:
Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.” (John 1: 11-13 KJV)
“Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not.
Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.
And every man that hath this hope in him purifieth himself, even as he is pure.” (1 John 3:1-3 KJV)
If you were able to catch my column last week, I spoke about church people. It was based upon a conversation I had with my daughter and a recent church attendance. Part of my column discussed “the people who are just happy to see you there,” the people who know the truth about all in attendance; all have sinned, all fall short. Some of my columns go together, while some start a completely new conversation. This week I want to continue with the thought of “church people.”
As I drove back from Sterling, Va., this past week, I saw a huge vinyl banner alongside a busy road. I can’t remember the name of the church that put the banner up, but it tied right into some thoughts about last week’s column that I didn’t quite explain. The banner said, “Church People — Family.” The word people had one line drawn through it with the word “Family” highlighted. That’s it; that is the description I needed to add to last week’s church people. Many who you come across within the four walls of these buildings we call churches will remain acquaintances, while some will become “Family.”
From the scriptures I chose to use this week that are above, True believers are sons and daughters of the most high God. John describes it this way, “born not of blood, nor the will of the flesh or the will of man, but of God.” There is a new birth that happens as you become a believer, and this happens outside of yourself and not by any power on earth. Remember, Jesus told Nicodemus that you must be “born again” (John 3:3 KJV). Within these gatherings of people, Family can happen by the power of God. Sons and Daughters who gather in His name become something that only can be described as a miracle. It is part of the great mystery of our Faith. People from all walks of life, different races and groups can become Family. Rember, John said it is something done by the will of God. If you haven’t been born again, you’re one of the church people. I can wish and hope all I want, but if God hasn’t done the work on the person/individual to “clean the inside of the cup,” then we are just playing “church” and trying to impress each other with how we decorate the “outside of cup.”
You want to hear some good news??? Our God is in the cup-cleaning business. He sees and knows all things. Trust Him today with the gift He has given through His only Son Jesus. You, too, can be “born again” and become part of the Family. As I leave you with this invitation, I also want you to know that Family is not perfect. What He does for the inside of the cup is perfect, but we have to learn over time how to stop decorating our “outside of the cup”. After all, when we are born again, we are like children who must learn to grow up over time. I believe that is why Paul first described “Love” as Love is patient, and we all know that God is Love. (1 John 4:16 KJV)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
