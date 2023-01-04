As we begin the new year 2023, we first would like to thank the Hampshire Review for allowing us to write articles for them this past year. We have done our best; we live in a different world. We print news if you ask us to, because sometimes we do not know if we should or not, but folks say they enjoy it so here goes.
Our thought for this time (and it’s so true) is: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
This past year at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren, we enjoyed our Christmas dinner and our candlelight service on Christmas Eve (It was almost 4 above, the coldest it’s been in many years…yours truly stayed home). Christmas day was cold, icy, and rainy, and this time the electric was out. Some folks were out of power for a week or more. We sometimes take so much for granted, but we are thankful for the men and women that have the knowledge to fix the problems. Lots of activities were canceled, though through it all God is still in control.
A lot of folks are currently sick with Covid, the flu and other things. We sure wish them a speedy recovery.
Those visiting Burl and Donna Charlton over the holidays were Emma and Meredith Charlton, Joseph, Amy, J.J. Parker, and Natalie Charlton. Burl, Donna and I attended church today and ate at J.J.’s in Rio; good food. Lets try to support our community restaurants so that they can stay open.
Get well wishes to all that are sick, and prayers to those that have lost a loved one.
Happy Birthday for all those celebrating in January. Jan. 19 is Amanda Ruckman’s, and Jan. 22 is Brittney Ruckman’s. Have a wonderful day and enjoy. Until next time, stay safe, stay healthy, and in this new year, always wear a smile. God Bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.