In 2019, there were roughly 54 million Americans aged 65 and older. By 2050, there will be nearly 86 million, a population increase of nearly 60%. The future, according to the latest Senior Report by United Health Foundation, looks mixed.
On the plus side, geriatric services and providers are increasing, as are vaccination and exercise rates. On the negative side, drug-related deaths and frequency of mental distress are rising.
Earlier Screenings for Colorectal Cancer
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is now recommending that people start getting screened for colorectal cancer at age 45, five years sooner than the previous recommendation of 50. Although the disease kills more than 50,000 people in the U.S., with case numbers rising in younger adults, early screening can help make it among the most preventable cancers.
Body of Knowledge
Like bats, humans possess the ability to echolocate, which is the ability to use sound signals to determine the space and objects around them. The sense is much weaker in people, of course, but it has been discovered that with training, a blind human can learn to locate a pole six inches in diameter at a distance of at least three feet through echolocation.
Counts
Four million: The number of people who would gain health insurance if U.S. states that have yet to expand Medicaid did so under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan
Source: Commonwealth Fund
Phobia of the Week
Chromophobia: A fear of colors.
Best Medicine
Doctor: “How much physical activity do you get each day?”
Patient: “I usually sit on a computer for at least 12 hours a day.”
Doctor: “That’s not good for your health.”
Patient: “You’re telling me. I should sit on a chair.”
Observation
“He that lives upon Hope dies farting.” — American statesman, inventor and all-around wise guy Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) in “Poor Richard’s Almanac” (1736 edition).
Sum Body
The medical term is flatus, but throughout history and colloquially, it’s been called passing gas, fizzling, floating an air biscuit, barking tree spiders, harmonic distortions, toot flutes and many, many more. Here are six things to know about something everybody does.
No. 1: The average person produces 0.6 to 1.8 liters of intestinal gas each day.
No. 2: There is no significant difference between the amount younger and older people fart.
No. 3: Healthy individuals pass gas between 12 and 25 times per day.
No. 4: Only 1% of gases expelled smell bad, such as hydrogen sulfide. The rest are odorless, such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide and hydrogen.
No. 5: People pass more gas when they are asleep.
No. 6: The word “fart” comes from the Old English word “feotan,” which means “to break wind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.