Continual exposure to air pollution, even at levels permitted by U.S. regulations, may be associated with thousands of early deaths, according to a new study published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal.
Researchers tracked people enrolled in Medicare from 2000 through 2016, mapping pollution where they lived to health outcomes. Unlike other studies, it focused on lower levels of pollution generally deemed “safe” or “safer.”
It found that very old people and people with lower incomes who were exposed to long-term air pollution had a greater risk of dying than others.
“Our finding that people living in lower income areas are more susceptible to the harmful effects of air pollution means they are suffering a double whammy -- more exposure, and greater risk from that exposure,” study co-author Joel Schwartz said in a statement to STAT.
Body of Knowledge
The color of the human brain is variable. By and large, it’s shades of white and gray. The white color comes from a type of fat called myelin, which envelopes and insulates the axons connecting neurons, helping speed signals between them. The cellular bodies of neurons and non-neuron support cells called glia are gray. The pinkish hue of a healthy, living brain is due to blood infusing the organ.
Interestingly, a few regions of the brain appear black, such as the substantia nigra pars compacta and the locus coeruleus. These structures deep within the brain contain a dark pigment called neuromelanin, which makes them appear black in contrast to surrounding tissues. Neuromelanin is thought to help prevent oxidative damage to neurons, in part by absorbing toxins.
Counts
5 million: Confirmed deaths around the world due to COVID-19, including more than 745,000 in the United States (the world leader)
Source: Associated Press
Doc Talk
Oligoasthenoteratozoospermia: a condition affecting males in which sperm are either low in number, move poorly or are abnormally shaped. Known as OAT, it’s the most common cause of male subfertility.
Phobia of the Week
Nomophobia: a fear of being detached from cellphone connectivity, as in, NO MObile texts or calls
Best Medicine
Thank you for calling the Weight Loss Hotline.
If you’d like to lose half a pound right now, press “1” 18,000 times.
Observation
“Show me a sane man and I will cure him for you.” -- Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl Jung (1875-1961)
Sum Body
Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a psychiatric condition involving distressing and repetitive thoughts (obsessions) that lead to actions (compulsions). The condition varies by individual, but there are five common types:
No. 1: Organization. The obsession with making sure things are precisely in the right place or symmetrical.
No. 2: Contamination. The obsession that people can spread nonviral illnesses through touch or proximity or that everyday things, thoughts or words can “contaminate” a person, making them feel unclean.
No. 3: Intrusive thoughts. Sufferers experience disturbing or abhorrent ideas that pop into their heads seemingly at random.
No. 4: Ruminations. Similar to intrusive thoughts, though they may not be disturbing or abhorrent. They just don’t go away.
No. 5: Checking. An obsession about causing damage or being harmed by carelessness, resulting in checking and rechecking of items or conditions.
Curtain Calls
Marlon Pistol was a children’s entertainer whose act famously included a giant blow-up elephant called Colonel Jumbo. In 2005, while driving along a California highway on his way to a gig, the 20-foot Jumbo suddenly began to inflate, filling the cab almost instantly and causing Pistol to crash, killing him.
