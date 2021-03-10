Did you know that cooking and talking have a lot in common?
Each process takes several different ingredients, like meat and vegetables or words and phrases, mixing them together in specific ways to create the desired outcome. When you sit down to eat a well prepared meal, you hope to find the flavors well balanced and savory, especially if you’re picking up the tab.
Good conversation is like that too. The best conversations are thoughtful and thought provoking. When words are carefully chosen, discussions can be intense and still intensely satisfying. One way to ensure your food and your words are seasoned well is to make sure you add a pinch of salt.
When you’re cooking, you could add all the right spices, and if you forget some salt, you most likely will end up with food that misses the mark. That’s because salt concentrates and enhances the flavors it comes in contact with.
Adding salt is a good starting place to put some pizazz in that special dish. It’s also a good starting point for every conversation you have.
In Colossians 4:6, the Apostle Paul writes: “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.”
The idea of being gracious is presented here as the ideal way of speaking with one another. We all know someone gracious when they talk with you. They are engaging without being preachy. Their words are chosen for what they say as well as how those words convey their idea.
Paul is encouraging us to take the time needed to prepare the ingredients of our speech well, adding salt to the mix so that the words are seasoned just right.
Paul also tells us why this is important. It’s because not everyone likes the same flavors or identical amounts of spices. And although each person may have their favorite dish, everyone wants an enjoyable meal.
That means you must prepare your words carefully. When you have a conversation with someone, take time to prepare your words by salting them with grace.
In the last part of Mark 9:50, Jesus also speaks about salt when He says, “Have salt in yourselves and be at peace with one another.” Speech salted with grace flows from a heart that has been salted by grace.
You will recognize it by the peace it brings even when the conversations are hard.
Cooking a good meal takes time, effort and understanding. Worthwhile conversations require the same thing. You must consider what you’re going to say, who you are talking to, and how to salt your words with grace.
You could spend all afternoon thinking about what you will say (or write) to a friend (or an enemy), but if your words are not salted with grace, they will be almost impossible to swallow. After all, seasoned words taste better.
