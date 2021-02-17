Romney family finds a new, sweet winter pastime
ROMNEY — When you think about winter activities, what comes to mind?
Skiing? Sure.
Snowmobiles? Certainly.
Syrup?
For the Strawns, the science of sap and syrup has become a mainstay of their winter weather fun.
Last year was the 1st year Lee and Kathy Strawn decided to give syrup-making a go using the trees on their Romney property, and this year they’re working on perfecting their craft.
“It’s a good winter activity,” Lee said. “It’s something different, fun and, to me, it’s not super labor-intensive.”
The process of turning the clear sap into homemade syrup is a precise one, but the Strawns enjoy each step as a family. Lee, who works for DNR, was discussing the process with his coworkers last year and decided to try his hand at it.
“It seemed simple enough,” he said. “What it boils down to is, it’s fun, relatively easy to do and it’s outside.”
Kathy agreed, saying that with kids attending school remotely, it’s a good way for them to get outside and minimize screen time.
“It’s a neat activity for the whole family,” she remarked. “It all comes from our property. The trees are tapped here; you know what’s in it. Nothing is added to it.”
The heat that radiates from the cinderblock fire pit has lent itself to another tasty byproduct of the process itself: the occasional s’more.
Lee might spearhead the process, but it’s something that the entire family can do together, enjoying each other’s company.
“’Outside’ is historically not my thing,” Kathy laughed, “but at the end of the week, it’s a relaxing thing to do. Tranquility, really.”
Step 1: Select a tree
First, you pick the tree you want to tap.
“Don’t tap anything less than a foot in diameter,” Lee said. “You’re taking something the tree will never get back, so you want to make sure it can withstand it.”
The optimal time to begin the process is usually in February or March, when temperatures are above freezing during the day and below at night.
While maple trees get a lot of the fame for their syrup capabilities, Lee said he has also picked walnut trees. This year, he said, he’s trying out sycamore trees, which supposedly makes syrup with a butterscotch taste.
Step 2: Get tappin'
“Drill into the tree about an inch and a half,” Lee said. “Most trees are tapped at waist or chest high.”
Lee added that you could tap the same trees year after year, as long as you don’t use the same hole.
The hole is drilled with a 5/16th drill bit, and when hammering the spout into the wood, make sure you don’t force it farther into the tree than necessary, or the trunk of the tree may crack.
Step 3: Collect the sap
Lee said they use food-grade buckets to collect the sap.
“You take it out of the tree when (the sap) is clear,” he explained. “As soon as it starts to turn cloudy, you stop.”
He added that sap has the same shelf life as milk, about 2 weeks.
“You have to keep it cool and dark,” he said.
The ratio of sap-to-syrup is a little more drastic than you might imagine: generally, 40 gallons of sap will only make about 1 gallon of syrup. Lee said that in this area, however, the ratio is closer to 60 gallons of sap to every gallon of the finished product.
Step 4: Boil 'er up
The purpose of boiling the sap (a process also known as “reducing” the sap) is to make the water evaporate. Lee monitors his trays of sap as they boil, periodically spooning out the bits of foam that rise to the surface (the “impurities”). This process requires constant attention, and it’s also the s’mores step, Kathy said.
The sap is boiled in wide trays, because the wider the surface area of the pan, the quicker the water can evaporate.
“You don’t want to do this part indoors,” Lee warned. “The condensation can be really sticky.”
Step 5: Filter, filter, filter
Lee filters his boiled sap 3 times to clear the liquid of “sugar sand”: sugar solids that, while edible, don’t add to the overall aesthetic of smooth, golden syrup.
“Last year, I had some I didn’t filter, and there was a lot of maple sand,” Lee admitted. “When you get close to the final stages, slow down.”
Lee also uses a hydrometer to gauge the density of the syrup.
Filtering can be done using a cheesecloth or coffee filters, but the best reusable filter is a felt-like material called “orlon.” Filtering the syrup while it’s hot allows it to flow easier.
Step 6: Bottled and ready
The syrup should be bottled when it’s about 185 degrees. Safety is important when such a hot liquid is involved; gloves are a staple.
“Being a natural product, after you bottle it, it has an incredibly long shelf-life,” Lee pointed out.
After the syrup is bottled, it can be stored at room temperature, but after being opened, it should be refrigerated.
Step 7: Drizzle and enjoy
The Strawns don’t package or sell their syrup; they either use it for themselves or give it as gifts on occasion.
“Only thing we really do with it is, well, hotcakes, waffles, French toast, that kind of stuff,” Lee said with a smile.
