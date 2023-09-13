Sally Mullins

I hope your garden is doing well and you are reaping the rewards, whether they be for dinner or just the pleasure of seeing everything growing well. 

If you have ever considered a cold frame, now is the time to get it ready. They’re very basic and easily put together with odds and ends of material. There are directions online if you look for them, or you could find one ready-made at Home Depot or Lowe’s. They make it easy to get an early start on your garden. Many times, you can get a used window frame at a yard sale for the top. You can plant rooted cuttings in the cold frame now. Be sure to ventilate them so the plants get hardened off for overwintering. Also, shade the windows to avoid any hot sun that could burn the plants. And do not forget to close the top on frosty nights. 

