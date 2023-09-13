I hope your garden is doing well and you are reaping the rewards, whether they be for dinner or just the pleasure of seeing everything growing well.
If you have ever considered a cold frame, now is the time to get it ready. They’re very basic and easily put together with odds and ends of material. There are directions online if you look for them, or you could find one ready-made at Home Depot or Lowe’s. They make it easy to get an early start on your garden. Many times, you can get a used window frame at a yard sale for the top. You can plant rooted cuttings in the cold frame now. Be sure to ventilate them so the plants get hardened off for overwintering. Also, shade the windows to avoid any hot sun that could burn the plants. And do not forget to close the top on frosty nights.
Fall is usually cool, moist and a good time to plant trees and shrubs. Research has shown the roots will continue to grow until the soil freezes. I can’t tell you exactly when that is, but let’s try to get everything in by Thanksgiving. This is true for both evergreens and deciduous plants. Nurseries and stores like Lowe’s always have a good variety this time of year. If you are planning to plant your Christmas tree this year, make sure the site is easily accessed for when the time comes to put it in the ground. I’m not saying dig the hole now, but plan ahead.
Ferns do well when planted now. To have a healthy fern garden, add several inches of leaf mold or peat to the soil before planting.
When landscaping for energy efficiency, choose evergreens for the north and northwest sides of the house where they will block winter winds without limiting winter sun. Block early morning and late afternoon summer sun by planting deciduous trees to the east and west of the house, including the southeast and southwest corners. Don’t plant shade trees directly south of the house; the summer sun is so high in the sky that it will shine onto the house over all but the tallest trees, and the trees would block any cooling southerly breezes.
Cleanup and planting in the fall garden can provide enjoyable exercise on sunny days without the humidity of summer. One hour of gardening chores like cultivating, weeding or pruning burns about 300 calories. Then, it will be time for a nap.
Allow your ornamental grasses to grow right through winter. They will provide seeds and shelter for birds when there isn’t much else around. And don’t forget, a few blades of ornamental grass can add a different look in dried arrangements. Collect okra seedpods, gourds, sumac seed heads, rose hips and other materials suitable for dried flower arrangements. Look for milkweed, coneflowers (Echinacea), Stokesia and other perennials to dry. Hang them to air dry or put them in mesh bags and store them in a dark, cool location until time to use them. I have found it pays to look at different shapes in the garden when you’re choosing plants to dry for arrangements. Hydrangea flowers can be left to dry in a vase with no water. They are so handy when doing wreaths.
Collect seeds from many summer flowering wildflowers for next year.
Get a small supply of builders sand for the winter. It comes in handy, not only for increasing traction on walks and driveways, but also for adding to soil mixes. I find sawdust to be of value in the winter, also.
The library is still looking for old yearbooks. Please ask around and see if you can find a few for them.
Don’t forget, Spring Valley Farm and Orchard has wonderful apples and fall veggies.
