For St. Patrick’s Day and beyond
Most Americans aged two and older do not eat the recommended amounts of vegetables. Vegetables provide vitamins and minerals and most are low in calories and fat, so it is important to add more vegetables to your meals and snacks. Try to vary your veggies and eat the colors of the rainbow for more nutrients.
Add spinach to a smoothie.
Dip raw vegetables like broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers or cauliflower in hummus, yogurt-based dip, or another low-fat dip. Raw vegetables are considered choking hazards for young children. Make raw vegetables safe by chopping finely or cutting into thin strips before serving them.
Make mini pizzas by using whole-wheat English muffins as the crust and top with pizza sauce, low-fat mozzarella cheese, and chopped veggies.
Create bugs on a log by choosing celery, cucumber, or carrot sticks as the log and top with peanut butter or another type of nut butter, and raisins or cranberries for the bugs.
Let children help with food prep, based on their age and skills, and they are more likely to eat foods they normally do not like.
This article was authored by Kayla Colgrove, Extension Educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.
Clover Power Smoothie
- 2/3 cup 100% apple juice
- 1/2 cup fresh baby spinach
- 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks, no sugar added
- 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
- 1 banana
Add apple juice and spinach leaves to blender. Blend first to help make it smooth and avoid leafy chunks. Place the remaining ingredients in the blender, and blend until smooth and serve.
Notes:
Substitute low-fat or nonfat milk or 100% white grape juice for the apple juice. Adding milk instead of fruit juice will lower the sugar while adding extra calcium to help strengthen bones.
Use kale instead of spinach. Kale does have a stronger flavor than spinach.
Replace low-fat vanilla yogurt with nonfat vanilla yogurt or nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
Brussels Sprouts and Apple Salad
- 1 lb. Brussels sprouts, gently rubbed under cold running water
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 shallot, finely minced
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Granny Smith apple, gently rubbed under cold running water and cut into matchsticks
Fill a large saucepan about one-half full with water. Add about 1 tsp. salt, cover, and bring to a boil. Add Brussel sprouts and cook for about 1 minute. Drain. Add cold water. After about 1 minute, pour off water. In a small bowl, whisk together shallot, vinegar, sugar, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Place Brussels sprouts and apple in a large bowl. Add dressing and stir to coat mixture. Serve immediately for a crunchy salad or refrigerate overnight.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
Crustless Spinach Quiche
- 1 cup egg substitute
- 3 oz. reduced fat cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup fat free milk
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 3 cups shredded reduced fat Cheddar cheese
- 3 cups frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 1 cup frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and well drained
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 5 fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1 cup diced ham (optional)
In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese. Add milk, egg, and pepper and beat until smooth. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Pour into a 10-inch quiche pan or large pie plate coated with non-stick cooking spray. Bake at 350°F for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Maple Bacon Dijon-Glazed Salmon
- 12 oz. salmon fillets
- 8 oz. broccoli florets
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 fl. oz. maple syrup
- 3/5 oz. butter
- 1/2 oz. Dijon mustard
- 1/2 oz. crumbled bacon
- 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
Pat salmon fillets dry, and season flesh side with 1/4 tsp. salt and a pinch of pepper. Place a medium nonstick pan over medium heat and add 1 tsp. olive oil. Add salmon, skin side up, to hot pan and sear until golden brown and salmon reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145 F, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer salmon to a plate. Wipe pan clean and reserve.
While salmon cooks, prepare ingredients and cook vegetables. Stem, seed, remove ribs, and cut red bell pepper into 1-inch dice. Cut broccoli into bite-sized pieces. Place a large non-stick pan over medium heat and add 2 tsp. olive oil. Add broccoli, red bell pepper, seasoning blend and 2 Tbsp. water to hot pan. Cover, and cook until water is almost completely evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes. Uncover, and stir occasionally until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from burner. Return pan used to cook salmon to medium heat. Add bacon to hot, dry pan and cook, 1 minute. Add maple syrup, mustard and 1 Tbsp. water. Bring to a simmer. Once simmering, stir occasionally, 1 minute. Remove from burner. Stir in butter. Plate dish topping salmon with glaze.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Irish Potato Soup
- 1 large onion
- 3 medium potatoes
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup cream
- Salt and pepper to season
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- Parsley to garnish
Peel and dice the onion and potatoes. Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook for one minute, coating completely in butter. Add the potatoes and toss well with the onion and melted butter. Cover the saucepan and sweat the vegetables for 10 minutes, shaking the pot every few minutes to prevent sticking. Pour in the stock and simmer the soup for 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Turn off the heat and allow to cool, Purée the soup using a hand held blender or in batches in a blender. Add the cream and mix well together. Season with salt, pepper and onion powder. Reheat to serve, and garnish with a swirl of cream and parsley.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Homemade Sports Drink
- 1 6-oz. can frozen concentrate orange juice (follow instructions on can)
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- Water
Mix all ingredients, adding enough water to equal one gallon. Refrigerate and use as a refreshment in the coming week.
Servings: 16
Recipe Source: University of Maryland Extension
Delicious Roasted Asparagus
- 1 lb. asparagus, washed and ends removed
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 400. Line up asparagus on baking tray. Using pastry brush or paper towel, brush the olive oil on each piece and turn lightly to coat the asparagus. Bake for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.
Recipe Source: University of Maryland Extension
Beef and Cabbage
- 1 whole green cabbage, cut into bite-size pieces and washed
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- Non-stick cooking spray
- Garlic powder, salt and pepper
- Optional: hot pepper flakes
Chop cabbage and onions. Set aside. In a large skillet, cook the ground beef on medium heat until browned. Drain the fat. Set beef aside. Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Cook onions on medium heat until soft. Add half of the cabbage to the onions. As it cooks down, add the remainder of the cabbage. Cook until the cabbage starts to brown. Stir the beef into the cabbage and onion mixture.
Season with garlic powder, salt and/or pepper. Add hot pepper flakes to cabbage if you like it spicy.
Recipe Source: University of Maryland Extension
