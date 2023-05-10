Just a reminder about the pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 13 at Grassy Lick Community Center from 7 to 11 a.m. Come out and enjoy pancakes, sausage, gravy and hash browns; $8.00 per person.
May is a busy month of celebrations – Mother’s Day is top of the list – Special wishes and thanks of appreciation to all the mothers! Graduation, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. Special wishes go to Harry and Helen Pyles on their 60 years of marriage on May 11. Later in the month, special anniversary wishes are also sent out to Pastor Jed and Jenn Metzler, David and Amy Funk, Mark and Debbie Ackerman and Greg and Lisa Rinker.
Special birthday wishes going to Wayne Lupton on May 8 – to Matthew Westfall, Greg Hulver, Wanda Billmeyer, Debbie Ackerman, Emily Funk, Ruth Lowell, Gary Lawrence, Tom Mathias and many I’m sure I have missed, but I will be sure to mention that I celebrate another year older on the 9th.
Miss Shelby Westfall graduated from Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College on Saturday. Shelby is the daughter of Susan and Dave Bateman, Matthew Westfall and granddaughter of Beverly Westfall and Steve and Wanda Hott; all of here. Congratulations to all HHS graduates and from our area are Carli Bowman and Brianna Raigner. To our nephew, congratulations to Tanner Whetzel, a graduate of Moorefield.
Pam Lupton, Emily Funk, and Betty Racey were recent visitors with Mrs. Zanna Mathias in Augusta.
Joyce Bingham, Anthony Lupton and Wayne and Una Lupton spent Wednesday in Morgantown, where Anthony had a doctor’s appointment and then spent time with Margaret and Marion Rog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.