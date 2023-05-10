Betty Racey

Just a reminder about the pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 13 at Grassy Lick Community Center from 7 to 11 a.m. Come out and enjoy pancakes, sausage, gravy and hash browns; $8.00 per person.

May is a busy month of celebrations – Mother’s Day is top of the list – Special wishes and thanks of appreciation to all the mothers! Graduation, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. Special wishes go to Harry and Helen Pyles on their 60 years of marriage on May 11. Later in the month, special anniversary wishes are also sent out to Pastor Jed and Jenn Metzler, David and Amy Funk, Mark and Debbie Ackerman and Greg and Lisa Rinker. 

