I thought spring was finally here, but this weather is so unpredictable: snow in the near northeast, 70 degrees here one day and frost the next. I hope this recent cold weather is the end of it.
Not much news to report. Most organizations are not holding fundraisers.
The Capon Springs Fire Dept. is holding a barbecued chicken sale on April 24.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has resumed Sunday school service at 10 a.m. and Bible study Monday morning at 10 a.m. Because of Covid restrictions, the church could not hold their benefit pancake breakfast for hospice, but made a $1,500 donation to hospice.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding another barbecued chicken sale on Saturday, May 8, starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. You may pre-order chicken from any club member or from the published phone number. There will also be a bake sale at the club at the same time.
The club will be awarding at least 2 scholarships to graduating seniors this year. One of these scholarships is for a student who is planning to attend a vocational or trade school. Please ask any club member for an application.
Happy birthday wishes to Nancy Pugh, April 19; Ruby LaFollette, April 22; Penny Seldon, April 23; Ginger Brill, April 26 and Earl Thompson, April 29.
Congratulations to Tim and Elizabeth Wingfield, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 26.
