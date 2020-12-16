It meant if I was setting the table, I had to do it exactly right. If anything was out of place, Grandpap would know and he wouldn’t be shy about correcting it.
It meant I learned the precise system with which to use the Swiffer on the kitchen floor. Similarly to setting the table, it’s an exact science.
It meant I could snigger while watching Grandpap poke my brother Ian’s elbow with a fork if Ian spread out too much at the dinner table.
It meant, while I watched “Wheel of Fortune” with Grandma at 7 p.m. every weeknight, I could look over and see him pretending to read a book, but know he was trying to solve the puzzle.
It meant, every time I left Fredericksburg to go back to college, saying “bye” to him and him responding, “Be good.”
Sometimes I was, but most times I wasn’t.
And when I moved to Romney last year, it meant coming back to visit and seeing the Hampshire Review sitting on the kitchen table, right where Grandpap could peruse it.
My mom said she sometimes felt like she had to race him to read the latest Review. He wasn’t giving it up without a fight.
And when I went back to Fredericksburg at Thanksgiving, Grandpap was in bad shape. He was 96, and while my brothers and I always joked that he’d live forever, we knew that his time was coming.
Leaving that house after Thanksgiving a couple of weeks ago, I knew that I wouldn’t see him again. Before I left, I gave him a kiss on the cheek and said, “Be good.”
I knew he would be.
Grandpap was always good. He was a good grandfather, he was a good dad to 11 kids and he was a good husband to my grandmother, who died in 2015.
In 2005, when they moved in with us, I was about 8 or 9, and I didn’t know what it would mean to have these 2 old people live with us.
Well, it meant I had a front row seat to watching my grandfather take care of his wife, and, even when the end of her life was nearing, she’d always say she didn’t deserve Grandpap.
In his sitting room are photos all over the walls of his kids, his grandkids, his great-grandkids, his siblings and more.
The people in those photos love him, but Grandma was on the other side, loving him and waiting for him. He needed to be with her.
When I was driving back to Romney after Thanksgiving, I looked up at one point and saw 2 planes in the sky, flying side by side, right above me. I’m big into signs, and seeing those planes so close to each other, right where I was passing by below, I knew what that was a sign for.
I knew I wouldn’t see Grandpap again in this world, but I knew that, soon, he’d be flying with the one he loves in the next.
He passed away on Saturday morning, surrounded by people he loved and who loved him.
Death is a hard thing to deal with, but one thing that has been the biggest thought in my mind has been that now he can be with Grandma.
Having been married for 64 years, raising 11 kids together, moving in with one of those kids and her 4 kids (never a dull moment), I’m sure Grandma was impatient on the other side.
Knowing her, really impatient.
There’s a beautiful Edith Piaf song called “L’Hymne a L’Amour,” and it has a line that says, “Dieu réunit ceux qui s’aiment,” which means “God reunites those who love each other.”
And I know I’m 24 and I don’t know much, but I know that God does reunite those who love each other. They’re together now, and they’re at peace.
And me? I’ll just keep trying to be good.
