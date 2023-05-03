The creativity that exists in each of us sometimes results in surprising elements of joy. This past week, I donated two of my husband’s bowling balls to a nearby hotel to be repurposed as fountains in their well-tended gardens. I cannot wait to see how they will appear among the blooming annuals and perennials, bringing joy to so many more.
News From The River House
Wednesday, May 3, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Join Arts Director Kayla Fehr and CBMS staff Member Jessica Deardorff for an inspiring afternoon of creative projects, including encouraging students to express themselves and make friends. This meeting takes place in the CBMS Library. Parents and students should meet at the main CBMS entrance. All students, including those home-schooled, are invited to attend.
Saturday, May 6, Art for All, noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages are welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Sunday, May 7, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. All skill levels are invited to attend this monthly club. This month the topic is trees and bridges. Rick McCleary will lead a discussion about selecting our photos for inclusion in photography books for each participant. Contact ibiphotographynow@gmail.com .
Wednesday, May 10, Wine Down Wednesday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Drink and appetizer specials and live music or art-oriented crafts will be featured. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Wednesday, May 10, Youth Music Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Youth Music Club is led by musician Jack Dunlap and features instruction and guidance regarding your child’s instrument and also includes playing with others. Public and home-schooled students are welcome.
Thursday, May 11, Old Time Story Swap, 1-3 p.m. BobbyA leads a discussion that involves sitting in a circle and telling stories of all kinds. All styles and skill levels are welcome to attend.
Saturday, May 13, Concert: Ice Mountain & Urban Kites, 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.; tickets are available in advance or at the door. This local group includes Nicholas Arbello on drums, Terry Tuttle on bass, Ben Townsend on fiddle and Steve Kirk on guitar. The opening act will be Urban Kites. Weather dependent, this is an outdoor concert.
Wednesday, May 17, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Kayla Fehr and Middle School Staff member Jessica Deardorff welcome all middle school students, public and home-schooled to attend to learn to express themselves and make friends. Meet in the Middle School library. Don’t forget to sign up for a spot.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes. Supplies needed for children’s crafts include pipe cleaners, paper plates, pom poms, construction paper, felt or foam sheets (assorted colors), paper bags and white card stock.
The annual Spring Silent Auction begins May 8. The Mother’s Day Flower event will take place on Saturday, May 13, starting at 9 a.m. This is also the last day for the Llama Quilt drawing.
The library is a drop-off point for a new program entitled “Recycle Beyond the Bag.” This program involves the collection of plastics, which will be used to create new benches for The Capon Valley Ruritan Club and new memorial benches for Willow Chapel. Types of plastics include bread wrappers, zipper plastic bags, bubble wrap, produce bags and newspaper bags. Trex will be creating these Earth-friendly composite benches.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
Looking Ahead: On Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m., there will be a free educational seminar on Medicare 101. This seminar will also take place on Tuesday, June 6. Conducted by local certified Medicare Insurance Agent Angela Brewer, come prepared to ask any questions regarding how and when to enroll or which plan to select.
Community Events
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church 7 p.m.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Saturday, May 6, Trail Signage Workday, Fort Edwards. This is a big project, and all are welcome to participate in the installation of dozens of signs. The visitor Center Opens on May 27. Contact Dale Shaffer with any questions at 304-813-4265.
Tuesday, May 9, Council Meeting, 7 p.m. Town Hall, 259 Whitacre Lane, Capon Bridge
Capon Bridge Community Center
Thursday, May 4, Ruritan Club Meeting
Monday, May 8 & 15 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9 & 16 – NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Looking Ahead:
Saturday, June 3, Capon Bridge Square Dance at the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Department, 6-9 p.m. Music supplied by The Dargan Benders. No experience is necessary. Bring a friend or come alone. The suggested donation is $7-15.
Saturday, May 13, second annual Mountain Time Jesus Jam, Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1-6 p.m. Hosted by Healing Waters Biker Church. Bring a lawn chair. This is a free community event including worship, music, food vendors and more.
Saturday, May 13, the 26th annual North River Mills/Ice Mountain Day starting at 10 a.m. Activities will include historical reenactors, info about the Fort Edwards Foundation, Old Time Jam on the front porch, folk dancing, antique tractors, and much more. Refreshments are provided by The North River Mills United Methodist Church. There will also be hikes available by the Ice Mountain Docents to the cold vents. Come early for availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.