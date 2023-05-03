Linda Hill / Capon Bridge 2023

The creativity that exists in each of us sometimes results in surprising elements of joy. This past week, I donated two of my husband’s bowling balls to a nearby hotel to be repurposed as fountains in their well-tended gardens. I cannot wait to see how they will appear among the blooming annuals and perennials, bringing joy to so many more.

News From The River House

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.