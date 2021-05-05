I’m not super-duper into genealogy, let me just say.
I reject Ancestry.com and all those other databases where you have to send in a sample of spit or pee or your 1st-born child to hear about the people who were around hundreds of years ago.
Although, talking to Margie Shrewsbury about her 5-generations-of-moms photo definitely made me think a little bit about the moms who came before me.
My grandpap died in December, and every so often I will help my mom go through some of he and my grandma’s stuff back in Fredericksburg. Sometimes, we come across stuff that makes me feel closer to the moms of the past.
Like how my grandmother kept a little notebook with all of the medical information of her 11 kids, and each entry started with their name, birth time and birth weight. Flipping through, I got to the 8th entry, my own mom, and got to see how much she weighed when she was born, all of her ailments growing up and even details about college basketball injuries, all written in my grandmother’s hand.
Or maybe a metal box full of ancient cookbooks, including recipes written by my great-great grandmother. The pages are worn and I’m already bad at reading cursive (yes, I know. “Kids these days. They’re just not learning the IMPORTANT stuff.”), so I might not be able to pick out the carefully-scribed instructions, but I know they’re there.
There were also about a million books describing what to do with Jell-O (do people even still eat Jell-O, outside of when they get their tonsils out?).
Recipes like jellied crab in a mold (gag) made me wrinkle my nose, but it made me think about the past moms of my family. My own mother, however, was content to toss the Jell-O books in the trash, and I have to say I was right there with her.
In the same place where we found the cookbooks, we found an embroidered cloth with a Hungarian phrase emblazoned on it. The translation is “Peace makes the home happy.”
I’m guessing it belonged to my great-great grandmother, or someone pretty far back. Peace does, in fact, make the home happy, but it also reminded me of those cheesy Facebook posts that say “If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t NOBODY happy.”
See? My ancestors were before their time.
My grandma on my mom’s side was named Alma, and when she died my freshman year of college, some of her clothing items were dispersed among her grandchildren. I have a pair of her sunglasses, and every time I wear them, I think about her.
Every year, on my family’s beach vacation in July, I wear her pink visor. When I wear the visor AND the sunglasses? Hello, Vogue.
Going through my grandparents’ stuff, it’s kind of like a jigsaw puzzle or a really intricate quilt. Everything I learn about the moms (and dads) who came before me is added into the landscape, making it more and more colorful by the day.
Seeing little tidbits like my grandma’s photo on her pilot’s license, taken when she was about my age, makes me feel closer to her.
Reading about my mom’s doctor visits of her childhood in her mother’s notebook just makes me smile.
When I talked to Margie Shrewsbury about her photo, the gravity of it hit me. The person who I am right now, the Emma June who exists today, has pieces of all of those people in her.
They lived, and sometimes, at least for me, they live a little bit still.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.