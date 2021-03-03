MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown-based startup has completed the pilot clinical trial of its hand surgery simulator.
The medical technology startup studio, Intermed Labs at Mon Health, conducted the trial at Stanford University.
The study, approved by the Mon Health Medical Center Institutional Review Board, used a new hand surgery simulator, named HandEd, to help resident surgeons practice the critical skills required to achieve better patient outcomes.
The study involved 17 plastic surgery residents in the Division of Plastic Surgery at Stanford University. The realistic hand simulator facilitates percutaneous pinning and plating of more complex hand fractures in a conference room instead of on actual patients in an operating room.
“I was very pleased by the excellent feedback it received from the doctors,” said Intermed Labs at Mon Health co-founder Dr. Tom McClellan. “It is exciting but only the beginning. I think there are a number of improvements we can make to expand upon the proprioceptive and cognitive skills developed within the curriculum.”
The resident surgeons had a lot of positive comments about the training device that was designed and built here in Morgantown.
“Awesome simulator. Felt realistic, would be awesome to continue using for ongoing practice,” one resident stated. Another surgeon said, “This training device should be used in all orthopedic and plastic surgery training programs. It was great.”
“I am really pleased with the early results from the trial,” Mon Health System CEO David Goldberg said. “Improving clinical outcomes in hand surgery is important. Engaging with clinicians to see them develop tools to enhance their ability to best take care of patients is why we joined with Intermed Labs.”
The results of the trial are currently being compiled and a write-up will be submitted to the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Intermed Labs works with physicians, companies and health systems to conceive, launch and scale new businesses. Experts at Intermed Labs design, prototype, validate, patent, present and publish the top concepts brought into the lab, and bring new products to market by providing various venture building services including investment in new ideas.
Mon Health System is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and 4 hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make health care more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves.
