Ask most folks who are looking for a church to attend what they are looking for and they will likely offer any number of things, such as a good worship service, good Bible studies and effective children and/or youth program in place.
Others will say they want to find a place where they can walk in, sit down, listen to the singing and the preaching, get up and go home when the last amen has been said.
These people want to go to a place where the positions are filled and they won’t be called on to get involved. Either way, it takes a relatively larger church for both scenarios to be achievable.
Let’s face it, if someone wants ministries in place to meet every member of his or her family’s needs, then there have to be enough folks who attend to fill each and every position. The same is true if they don’t want to get involved because someone has to be doing the work and holding the church together.
But what about the somewhat smaller church that is waiting for folks to come in and help so that they can effectively minister to people.
It’s difficult for such churches to answer the question, “Do I start a children’s ministry, or a youth group and hope someone comes, or do I wait for families with children and teenagers to come in and then start a program?”
It’s a typical chicken or the egg scenario? For many smaller churches that don’t have enough people to start up certain ministries it becomes discouraging to do the work and get no response.
On the other hand it is often a letdown to try a church looking for programs to minister to their entire family only to find that there is nothing in place simply because there is no one to hold down the positions.
It’s a Catch-22 situation for churches and families alike, which is one reason that large churches tend to get larger and small churches tend to stay small.
So what’s the answer?
Before I discuss the answer to the problem, let me 1st discuss briefly the reason for the problem.
Although we have hit on it somewhat, there is more of a reason than aforementioned. Growing up in the church in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, there was a completely different attitude toward church than what is found among many people today.
We didn’t have all of the opportunities for entertainment that are available today. Most of our social activity came through the church.
So much so that even many non-Christians were happy to be invited to church in order to have somewhere to go and something to do. That’s not the case today.
In fact, there are so many avenues of entertainment available today that even so-called Christians find it easy to say no to church and yes to so many other things.
Positions in the church are often harder to fill because it takes commitment to keep a program of any kind going and many folks today do not like to commit to things on a long-term basis.
So what’s the solution?
It’s going to take people who not only want to go to church, but people who are sold out to God in such a way that they want to get involved in a church and help minister to the needs of others.
It’s going to take folks who have a burden for reaching young people for Christ. And it’s going to take folks who are concerned about the children in our society today.
It’s a different society today. Children are growing up faster today. They are watching television shows and movies and are learning about things that many of us didn’t learn about until we were at least into our teenage years.
Today, kids are having kids. A large number of children are growing up in single-parent homes, which is forcing many parents to have to work more than one job which in turn is causing children to grow up without adult supervision more often.
The problem isn’t just the church. It’s not just the chicken-or-the-egg dilemma. It’s a problem that goes much deeper into our society, which is the more reason for the church to find a solution.
Our churches need folks who are concerned enough about what’s going on in our society and who are looking for a church where they can sign up and help be a part of the solution by reaching out through church programs and finding a way to win them to Christ.
With children being given the right to choose their own gender by the time they are in elementary school and with parents going along with it, God help us, we need Christians who are willing to become prayer warriors,
Sunday school teachers and VBS workers, musicians, youth workers and children’s church directors.
We need people who are not satisfied settling into church and remain uninvolved. The fields are white to harvest, but where are the workers?
