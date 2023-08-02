Summer paid us a Tuesday visit last week with several days of really hot temperatures. But things went on, like making hay. I don’t know how they stood it out in the hot summer sun. The saying goes, “make hay while the sun shines.”
Sunday proved to be a beautiful day with low humidity. We can be thankful the bad storms didn’t hit us like they did southeast of us.
The hummingbirds are really eating now, even with all the flowers. They can drink up at least one of my feeders per day.
Belated birthday wishes to Steve Slonaker in Capon Bridge, who celebrated on July 26. Birthday wishes to Ray Brown in Pleasanton, California, on Aug. 1, Gig Smith on the second, and Michele Embrey on the 17th.
Enjoy the rest of your summer, whatever it is, because it won’t be long; we will be saying, “baby, it’s cold outside.”
