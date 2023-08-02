Lana Koontz

Summer paid us a Tuesday visit last week with several days of really hot temperatures. But things went on, like making hay. I don’t know how they stood it out in the hot summer sun. The saying goes, “make hay while the sun shines.”

Sunday proved to be a beautiful day with low humidity. We can be thankful the bad storms didn’t hit us like they did southeast of us.

