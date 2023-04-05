I hope everyone survived the windstorm Saturday night with little damage. I can understand the terror those families felt during the hurricanes in the south. I wasn’t sure I would still have a roof on my house Sunday morning. Not much real damage, a few roof shingles and porch furniture scattered in my front yard, some siding and downspouts off of a storage building, but everything still standing.
In my last column, I misstated the date for the Spring Bash at the Capon Springs Fire Department. The date for this is April 15.
Don’t forget a couple of fundraisers in the community. The Easter bake sale and barbecued chicken sale at the Capon Valley Ruritan on April 8, and the yard and bake sale at Shiloh UMC on Saturday, April 29.
The men’s fellowship group of the Timber Ridge Christian Church will meet for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on April 8 at the Hayfield Family Restaurant and a work session following breakfast.
The congregation of the Timber Ridge Christian Church invites you to join them Easter morning for a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. followed by coffee and refreshments. Sunday school at 10 a.m. and communion served at 11 a.m. during the morning worship service.
Not much new news this week. With the warm weather coming, activities in the community will be starting again.
Happy birthday wishes to Yvonne Cooper, April 3; Wyatt Harlove, April 5; also Jay Pennington on the 5th; Ann Rinard, April 12; Nancy Pugh, April 19.
Congratulations to Patrick Cash and Mary Billings, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 9.
