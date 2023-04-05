Harry Spaid

I hope everyone survived the windstorm Saturday night with little damage. I can understand the terror those families felt during the hurricanes in the south. I wasn’t sure I would still have a roof on my house Sunday morning. Not much real damage, a few roof shingles and porch furniture scattered in my front yard, some siding and downspouts off of a storage building, but everything still standing. 

In my last column, I misstated the date for the Spring Bash at the Capon Springs Fire Department. The date for this is April 15. 

