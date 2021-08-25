Our community suffered a great loss Thursday with the tragic accident of lifetime resident Roger Hawse. Funeral services were conducted Sunday at Kirby Assembly of God Church. Heartfelt sympathy extended to his wife, Kathy and 3 daughters: Elizabeth, Christy and Amanda and families.
Donald Bean and daughters Brenda and Linda of Wisconsin visited with Ernie and Betty Racey recently and attended the annual Strawderman family reunion at the homeplace of Marvin and Marie (Shanholtz) Strawderman on Skaggs Road in the Inkerman community. Donald is the son of Jettye (Shanholtz) and Chester Bean, born and lived in Horn Camp.
Other recent callers with the Raceys included Amanda Twigg of Yellow Springs, Makyla Kinder, Cindy Twigg and Ali, Harry and Helen Pyles of Augusta, and Trevor Ours of Rio.
