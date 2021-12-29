From borrowed space, a church arose
On Sept. 11, 1919, a few Baptist citizens of the town of Romney met at the residence of the Rev. Robert Bragg to consider what could be done in regard to having worship by the Baptists in the town.
Rev. Bragg informed the people that he had a paid receipt for $5 from the former Northern Methodist Church for a month’s rent to use that facility. Although it was not in the best condition, an agreement was reached with the Northern Methodist trustees to purchase the building for $3,250.
And, on April 7, 1920, the church was officially organized as Romney First Baptist.
About a year later, the Cookus property next door was purchased for $2,500 and would be used for Sunday school and Wednesday night services. It had been used previously as a harness shop.
In 1955, the present educational building was completed and dedicated.
In the fall of 1981, the building of a new sanctuary began and was completed in the summer of 1982.
Among those who had leadership responsibilities during this period were Meryl Combs, Max Carpenter, George Shanholtz, Gerald Mathias, Nell King, Tom and Myra White, S.E. Mauk, Paul Weiss, Laura Hoffmaster and Mary Coughenour, The believers of the church willingly accepted the challenge placed before them and on May 6, 1984, a “note burning” took place, celebrating the pay-off of the debt.
Previous pastors, in addition to Bragg, were the Reverends E.M. Whedbee, A.A. McQueen, Ward Hibbs, D.A. Clark, E.S. Price, W.R. McCoy, Warren Shields, Glenn A. Ferguson, David S. Malcolm, Ronald Surels, Frank Meadows, Dave Curry and Jack Hanks.
Now serving as pastor is Steven L. Wilson.
The Romney First Baptist Church places its emphasis on reaching out to others in the community with the gospel of Christ.
Information provided by: Rev. Jack Hanks and Church History
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.