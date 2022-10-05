Yesterday, Oct. 4, was the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi – the patron saint of animals. Continuing their honored tradition, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney celebrated the feast day Sunday with a service to bless the animals of the community. The rain drove the celebration inside – usually, the service is held in the yard behind the church – but 4 animals were blessed, and the Honeybee Choir lent their musical talents to the ceremony.
The animals blessed were 2 cats, Sig and Lucia, and 2 pups, Cash and Rose.
