“And He sat down, called the 12 and said to them, ‘If any one desires to be first, he shall be last of all and servant of all.’”
Happy birthday wishes to Trenton Voit and Paige Bohrer, Oct. 9; Stephanie Householder and James Robert Haslacker, Oct. 10, Samantha Pownell, Oct. 13, Olivia Bohrer, Oct. 16; Terrie Alkire Sr. and Shannon Largent, Oct. 17; Kelsey Smith, Oct. 18; granddaughter Jessica Owens, Mike Hall and Joshua Miller; Oct. 20.
Announcing the birth of my great-grandson, Caden Parker Lewis, son of Anthony and Brittany. Caden was born 1 day after his mom’s birthday on Oct. 2, weighing 6 lb. 12 oz. Family is now home enjoying time together.
Capon Chapel Church will have dinner for Pastor Chris and Robin on Oct. 17 in honor of Pastor Appreciation Month. So happy to see Lovella Thomas at church this past Sunday after being unable to attend for several months.
Lighthouse Assembly of God will have their annual fall fest at Combs farm on Oct. 16. The Women’s Ministry are selling calendars, and also doing Christmas Shoe boxes. The Acts of Kindness will sponsor the 1st walk-a-thon. Call church for all details.
Rogie and Jennifer Montgomery’s family, along with Eddie and Christina Heavner’s family, spent a week vacationing at the beach. Had a wonderful time.
Deepest sympathy to the families of Jim Stafford and Bob Martin.
Prayer concerns are Kenny & Louella Wolford, Betty Kidwell, Crystal Moreland, Keith Lambert Jr., Deanna Philips, Gary Skeeter Glover, Jeff Veach, all those sick with Covid and healthcare workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.