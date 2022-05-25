ROMNEY — Wrapping up its regular program year, Cub Scout Pack 32 – sponsored by Romney First United Methodist Church – held its annual Blue and Gold Banquet and “Bridging” ceremony on Sunday, May 15 at Pavilion 1 in Hampshire Park.
Approximately 30 Scouts earned a total 113 individual awards and recognitions, including the following rank achievements: Lion – Owen Hamilton; Bobcat – Delilah Willitts and Eli Reed; Tiger – Brieanna Wolverton; Wolf – Alexander Funkhouser, Bryson Fauver and Levi Thompson; Bear – Delilah Willitts, Eli Reed and Nate Shugars; and Webelos – Jack Jacques.
It is particularly notable that Brieanna, Delilah and Eli joined Scouting only a few months ago and rapidly earned their ranks. Pack 32 and all of its youth and adult members were recognized with the Boy Scouts of America unit Journey to Excellence Gold award for the 6th consecutive year.
In addition to the above recognitions, 5 of Cub Scout Pack 32’s older Scouts, previously recognized for earning Cub Scouting’s highest rank, the Arrow of Light, were officially graduated from Cub Scouting.
Roger Haines, Seth Haza, Bocki Heavner, Bruce Jewell and Nathaniel Stokes were graduated and “Bridged” in to the older Scouts BSA program. Representatives from both boy Troop 76 and girl Troop 9076, led by Scoutmasters Shaun Steinemann and Doug Stokes respectively, and both sponsored by the Romney American Legion Post 91, welcomed the boys.
The “Bridging” ceremony symbolically represents a Scout’s passage from a Scouting program that is adult-led to a whole new experience that is led by the Scouts themselves.
Once again, Cub Scout Pack 32 was especially privileged to have Delegate Ruth Rowan and her husband Tom, Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle and former Pack 32 Cubmaster Kent Wagoner as special guests at the Blue and Gold Banquet.
As has become another tradition at the Blue and Gold Banquet, Cub Scout Pack 32 Committee Chair Rick Hillenbrand also recognized the following pack leaders for their hard work: Cubmaster Ben Fields, Arrow of Light Den Leader Kerri Haza, Webelos Den Leader Brittany Long, Bear Den Leader Mandy Shugars, Wolf Den Leader Andrea Fields, Tiger Den Leader Kim Gillette, Lions Den Leader Gina Collins-Webb, Assistant Den Leader Holly Harpine, Chartered Organization Representative Clark Blaha and committee members Joyce Anslow, Barbie Hillenbrand and Eddie Racey.
Also recognized were youth from Scout troops 76 and 9076, who served as Den Chiefs this past year: Sammy Shugars, Alexa Stokes, Daily Timbrook and Ace Thompson. Representing the entire pack, Andrea Fields also took a moment to recognize all the work Rick and Barbie Hillenbrand do for Pack 32 with special plaques made by the Scouts.
As the Scouts shift to their summer schedule, they look forward to additional planned adventures, including overnight camping and Cub Fun Day at Camp Potomac in June, resident camping at Camp Independence and a day at DelGrosso’s Park in July, plus a night at Winchester Speedway in August.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring and Slanesville, and new members are always welcome. Families with youth entering grades K through 5 interested in joining Pack 32 can do so either online by going to https://my.bsa.us/527paa0032mb or by completing a paper application. For more information, call or text Committee Chair Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
