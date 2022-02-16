No opinions expressed here.
The following are complication rates of vaccination with current Covid vaccines, according to CDC data, available online at cdc.gov:
Anaphylaxis (5 cases per 1 million doses): 0.00050%
Clotting complications: 0.00315%
Guillain Barre Syndrome: 0.00169%
Myocarditis/Pericarditis: 0.00025%
Death from Vaccine: 0.00220%
Current mortality rate from Covid infection is between 1.0 to 2.0% of cases (Johns Hopkins pegs the rate at 1.2%).
Total deaths from Covid-19 in the United States are now more than 900,000.
The following are statistics from a study of hospitalizations in New York, published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The study reviewed Covid cases from May 3 through July 25, 2021.
“A total of 1,271 new Covid-19 hospitalizations (0.17 per 100,000 person-days) occurred among fully vaccinated adults, compared with 7,308 (2.03 per 100,000 person-days) among unvaccinated adults. The ratio of hospitalizations to cases was moderately lower among fully vaccinated (13.1 hospitalizations per 100 cases) compared with unvaccinated (19.0 hospitalizations per 100 cases) groups.”
In another article in the MMWR, comes the following data
“The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant emerged in the United States during December 2021 and by Dec. 25 accounted for 72% of sequenced lineages”. (That is, Covid infections)
“Weekly Covid-19 cases (April 4–Dec. 25) and associated deaths (April 4–Dec. 4) by vaccination status, including additional and booster doses starting Oct. 3, were reported from 25 state and local health departments.
During October–November (2021), unvaccinated persons had 13.9 times the risk for infection and 53.2 times the risk for Covid-19–associated death, compared with fully vaccinated persons who also received booster doses, Unvaccinated persons had 4.0 and 12.7 times the risks of infection and death, respectively, compared with fully vaccinated persons without booster doses.”
There’s the data, draw your own conclusions.
