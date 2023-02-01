A few weeks ago, we attended a theater production performed by students from the middle school where I work. The kids did a great job. My husband, our youngest daughter and I loved the performance. Afterward, I asked our middle schooler if she would participate if her school decided to put on a theater production. Our introvert answered with a resounding “No.” Then she followed her answer, “It wouldn’t happen in our county anyway because all they care about is sports.”
Let me be very clear: I don’t believe this to be true, but it makes me sad that our 13-year-old believes it’s true. Furthermore, when I relayed this conversation to our oldest daughter, she responded, “well, she’s not necessarily wrong.” That’s when I reminded our girls of the many art activities available in Hampshire County.
I recalled an advertisement I had seen recently that attempted to entice future employees by describing our community as having a growing art scene. I agree with that description. We are witnessing an increasing presence and appreciation of the arts right here.
I reminded our girls of the excellent theater productions we’ve enjoyed the past few years at Hampshire High School. They have been top-notch. Every time we’ve attended a high school play, the auditorium has been close to capacity. The same can be said for their show choir, and I’ve also noticed improvements in the band. Similarly, I pointed out how full the middle school gym has been during our daughter’s band concerts. With a piano recital coming up in a few weeks, I wholeheartedly believe there will be a full audience in attendance.
We have several businesses that promote and sell products made by local artisans. Youth art clubs are meeting in both Romney and Capon Bridge. The River House hosts free art-for-all activities every Saturday, where individuals of all ages can spend time creating. Art displays are available for viewing in a couple of small galleries.
The music scene is growing as well. There’s the opportunity to take in live music just about every weekend. In addition to the professional musicians who perform locally, there are regular free open jams and open mic nights where our many talented neighbors can get together and share their gifts. In fact, the past two Friday nights, we have traveled with our 13-year-old to The River House so she can participate in, witness and feel that our county indeed also cares about the arts.
I’m not entirely sure why our daughter believes the arts are taking a back seat in our community. My guess is concertgoers, and art patrons aren’t as boisterous as sports fans. After all, I like to talk NHL smack with our favorite sports editor – it’s not my fault the Great Eight is knocking on Wayne Gretzky’s most career goals scored record. We can get raucous when our Mountaineers are on the gridiron or hardwood. I’ve never yelled at a pianist to “come on.” Not once have I shouted during a theater production to “get your head in the play.” There are no referees to complain about or coaching decisions to question following a concert. Rarely do you see online arguments break out over a gallery opening.
Though we may feel passion for both sports and art, we typically express that passion very differently. Yet, contrary to our middle schooler’s (and coed’s) belief, that doesn’t mean we necessarily care more about one than the other.
