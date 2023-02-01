Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

A few weeks ago, we attended a theater production performed by students from the middle school where I work. The kids did a great job. My husband, our youngest daughter and I loved the performance. Afterward, I asked our middle schooler if she would participate if her school decided to put on a theater production. Our introvert answered with a resounding “No.” Then she followed her answer, “It wouldn’t happen in our county anyway because all they care about is sports.”

Let me be very clear: I don’t believe this to be true, but it makes me sad that our 13-year-old believes it’s true. Furthermore, when I relayed this conversation to our oldest daughter, she responded, “well, she’s not necessarily wrong.” That’s when I reminded our girls of the many art activities available in Hampshire County.

