Arts Exploration Day

Representatives from the WVU College of Creative Arts traveled in April to Fellowsville Elementary School in Preston County to host Arts Exploration Day, a community outreach event allowing students to participate in dance and other creative activities. 

ROMNEY — Creativity, innovation and empowerment are driving forces of  West Virginia University exemplified through the arts, which serve communities with infinite possibilities for self-expression.

From live theater and music performances to hands-on art projects, the WVU College of Creative Arts provides opportunities for residents in communities throughout the Mountain State to participate directly in artistic endeavors and express their creativity.

