Colby Nichols 2022

“Do not think that I came to bring peace on earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword. For I have come to ‘set a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law’; and ‘a man’s enemies will be those of his own household.’” (Matthew 10:34-36 NKJV)

Hard conversations are sometimes needed. There is a saying that I have heard and I don’t know exactly who to attribute it to, but I know it is a true one: “Some of your biggest pains in life can come from those who are the closest to you.” 

