“Do not think that I came to bring peace on earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword. For I have come to ‘set a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law’; and ‘a man’s enemies will be those of his own household.’” (Matthew 10:34-36 NKJV)
Hard conversations are sometimes needed. There is a saying that I have heard and I don’t know exactly who to attribute it to, but I know it is a true one: “Some of your biggest pains in life can come from those who are the closest to you.”
Some things that come our way may hurt such as a job loss or possible lack of job promotion. Maybe a coworker makes a comment about your work ethic or input into the profession and it catches you off guard. Yes, these things above will hurt and disappoint us, but there is something different when it comes from someone who is family or someone maybe you have deeply invested in.
When I say invested in, that could mean different things. Maybe it is someone you have trusted with your deepest thoughts and concerns or maybe it is just someone you have literally given part of your bank account too. When I talk about this topic, I include family – but I also definitely include those outside of family, because I know by experience that sometimes the ones who are not blood can enter into the trusted fold.
Jesus continued to instruct his 12 disciples before sending them out…“He who loves father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me. And he who loves son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me. And he who does not take his cross and follow after Me is not worthy of Me. He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for My sake will find it.” (Matthew 10:37-39 NKJV)
I mention hard conversations and pain above because I want to warn you about “Our Faith” and what Jesus discussed with his disciples. Imagine being in the circle with this conversation happening. Picture a sword. As one disciple looks at the other, can you hear them whisper to one another? “Jesus just said he didn’t come to bring peace.”
While we can read these words today and see a different meaning, his disciples were under Roman rule and probably were sick and tired of it and ready to be free. We know this because the disciples asked Jesus if he was restoring the kingdom at one time. (See Acts 1:6 NKJV) Peter was even the quick draw himself as he cut the ear off of a guard in the garden. (See John 18:10 NKJV) As the disciples just didn’t get it then, some of us just don’t get it now. The disciples of His day thought about physical war outside of the body with a literal sword, while disciples of today just overlook this passage because it’s too deep to understand and Jesus really isn’t asking us to love Him more than our family.
I need you to read this passage again and see the implications of being a true follower of Christ.
As I discussed above about pain and the deep pain that comes from those close to us, Jesus is also warning us. If you decide to lay down part of your life for Him, I promise you the conversations will begin within your circle. Don’t be surprised when those close to you try to convince you of another way.
In the first part, Jesus knows the commandment about honoring Father and Mother and how that could be used to manipulate situations when asked to Follow Him.
When He asks us to follow him, having a godly disagreement while being led by the Spirit doesn’t show dishonor. It shows the cost of being a disciple. We love our children but I want you to know that following Jesus and being with Him in His endeavors is of the greatest value. We must show the next generation what it means to lay down your life for others.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
