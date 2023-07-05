Kitty Savage 2023

Our oldest daughter and niece attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Pittsburgh a few weeks ago. Two tickets were under the Christmas tree for our daughter. We couldn’t have been happier than when she picked her older cousin to go with her. Like Disney World when they were very young or the many beach trips through the years, this concert is another memory these two dark-haired, blue-eyed Savages will cherish forever. Our family is grateful for the bond they share.

The Taylor Swift concert was markedly different than how my husband and I shared the same evening. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.