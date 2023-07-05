Our oldest daughter and niece attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Pittsburgh a few weeks ago. Two tickets were under the Christmas tree for our daughter. We couldn’t have been happier than when she picked her older cousin to go with her. Like Disney World when they were very young or the many beach trips through the years, this concert is another memory these two dark-haired, blue-eyed Savages will cherish forever. Our family is grateful for the bond they share.
The Taylor Swift concert was markedly different than how my husband and I shared the same evening.
Our daughter snapped a picture of the stadium before the event to inform us they’d arrived safely. I sent a photo of our view from The River House during Cacapon Riverfest. I joked that although we weren’t seeing “Tim McGraw,” we, too, enjoyed a live show that evening. I pointed out that even if we waited until the end of the festival to hear “Our Song,” her dad and I wouldn’t have to wait hours for an Uber afterward.
Our daughter remained Fearless in the humongous crowd of fellow Swifties. She and our niece were unfazed by the enormity of it. No need for a “White Horse,” they traversed an unfamiliar city like champs. Although I nervously watched Find My Phone as they waited until the wee hours of the next morning to return to their hotel, they both proclaimed they had “The Best Day.”
I will Speak Now about how even something as “Innocent” as a Taylor Swift concert can somehow be spun into a conspiracy theory. As our daughter prepared for an amazing night, she received a message about how this concert promoted witchcraft and borderline satanic worship.
I go “Back to December” and think of our girl’s immense joy in opening that gift. She was “Enchanted,” by her parents’ love, not evil supernatural forces. Implying that a few costume and dance choices promote witchcraft is crazy and a little “Mean.” Nevertheless, we did see “Sparks Fly” when our Savage’s first concert outfit didn’t work out.
Our daughter was seeing Red. When you’re a tall girl, finding a dress long enough to make you look like a respectable disco ball isn’t easy. Luckily, it’s a problem our daughter knows “All Too Well.” She could shift gears, finding a different, more suitable fit. My husband and I were frustrated by her insistence that what she wore to this concert mattered so much. Then I remembered when we were “22.”
“In 1989,” I told my husband, “Don’t tell me you didn’t look for the perfect tie-dye to wear to a Dead show.” I remember him debating, on several occasions, which of his Hawaiian shirts would be best for Jimmy Buffett. It’s easy now as older adults to tell our girl to “Shake it Off.” However, she was preparing for a night of her “Wildest Dreams” and wanted to go in “Style.”
Our girl has a Reputation to uphold. In the end, she was “Ready for It.” Both Savages looked “Gorgeous.” Their “End Game” was to have a great time, live in the moment of an iconic concert, and make lots of memories together. “Call It What You Want,” but I call it a wonderful experience for two girls we love.
Although, our oldest daughter isn’t our only Taylor Swift Lover. Our youngest daughter is also a Swiftie. After hearing about her sister’s concert experience, I asked if she regretted not getting tickets for Christmas. Our bookworm emphatically replied, “No! I’d rather go to Books-a-Million.”
Surrounded by thousands of screaming fans would leave our introvert crying, “You Need to Calm Down.” Even though she’s a fan, giving our youngest a gift to the concert would be gifting her a “Cruel Summer.”
The quiet Folklore section of a bookstore is our middle schooler’s idea of “Peace.” She’s much more comfortable in a cozy chair with a cup of hot tea wearing a “Cardigan” than looking for the perfect “Mirrorball” dress. “This is Me Trying” to understand and honor the uniqueness of both our Swiftie daughters.
For Evermore, our girls will remember the summer of Taylor Swift. It was a special night for our oldest daughter, niece, and, vicariously, the rest of us. Forgive me for not making a “Long Story Short.”
There will be plenty of Midnights in the future when the cute memory of this summer will create a “Lavender Haze” around our girls. Maybe they’re fans of an “Anti-Hero,” or perhaps they’re fans of a strong, creative, talented businesswoman who took the world by storm at 17 and hasn’t slowed down. Either way, I’m so glad a few Savage girls won’t ever look back on this summer and think, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.” It’s something they’ll remember for Eras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.