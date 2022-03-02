Have you ever planned to have a meal together as a family and then busyness or tiredness changed your plans?
The next time your plans are challenged, review the long list of benefits you and your family enjoy when you eat together.
Think “good grades.” A study done at Columbia University showed that adolescents who ate with their families 5 times a week were more likely to earn mostly A’s and B’s in school. And then remember this: The one thing most Rhodes scholars have in common is that their respective families observed family mealtime.
Don’t forget that family meals are shown to increase vocabulary development in children. Could it be because everyone is talking and sharing what they did in their day? Educators with the West Virginia University Extension Service report that when children hear their parents talk, they pick up on the adults’ vocabulary. This is one time that children will say what you say.
Employing the power of family meals is just as crucial when children enter their teen years. In fact, studies reveal that family dinners might be even more important for teens.
According to one of the largest federally funded studies, “Teens and Their Parents in the 21st Century: Trends in Teen Behavior and the Role of Parental Involvement,” family dinner times reduce teenagers’ risks of alcohol abuse, drug abuse, smoking and early sexual behaviors.
The study also shows that teens who eat meals with their families are less likely to get depressed and consider suicide.
Parents often underestimate the impact that they have in their children’s lives. They think that their teens would rather spend all their time with their peers. However, teens crave attention and communication with their parents.
Teens need their parents to stop and take time to listen to them. Family dinners, WVU Extension educators say, provide wonderful opportunities for parents to listen as teens share what is happening in their lives.
WVU Extension educators also remind parents that it is far better to spend time now encouraging positive behaviors than it is to spend time later dealing with negative behaviors.
Another major benefit of family meals, Extension educators say, is that family meals tend to be healthier.
When children and adolescents eat with their family, they tend to eat more vegetables, fruits and dairy products, and consume fewer sodas and high-fat foods. According to the National Dairy Council, family meals also tend to be more balanced.
So how can you incorporate another “thing” into your already busy and hectic schedule? WVU Extension educators recommend several ways to make family meals possible.
• Plan ahead. Make your menus for the week or month. Anticipate work, school and other activities that may affect mealtime.
• Turn off the television during mealtime. Eliminate distractions. Make it easy to give your attention to each other.
• Be flexible. Maybe breakfast or lunch is the best meal to share.
• Be creative. Find ways to blend family meals into your family’s crowded calendar. For example, gather the family around a tailgate meal when sports practices and games are part of the schedule.
• Share responsibilities. Planning family meals does not have to equal a Food Network smorgasbord; it just requires a little planning and participation by all family members.
• Let everyone take turns planning, shopping for and preparing meals.
• Have healthy, nutritious foods on hand. If you keep healthy foods in the house, you are more likely to prepare and serve healthy meals.
• Meet at a local restaurant. Pick a time and place for your family to meet at a restaurant to enjoy a meal.
Although eating at home is usually more healthy and cost-effective, occasionally eating together as a family at a restaurant can be worth the extra expense. Select a restaurant within your budget, choose healthy entrees and make the family meal a special treat.
However you choose to fit family meals into your life, do remember to keep the conversation positive and lighthearted. Enjoy the time that you spend together. Memories and relationships that are built now will last a lifetime.
Source for all featured recipes: WVUES Family Nutrition Program
Crockpot Lasagna
1 lb. ground turkey/beef
1 quart spaghetti sauce
12 oz. lasagna noodles
8 oz. part-skim mozzarella cheese
Brown meat, drain if necessary. Mix in spaghetti sauce. Put some meat and sauce mixture in bottom of crock pot.
Layer with noodles, sauce and cheese, repeat layers ending with cheese. Cook on low for 4 hours.
Yield: 12 servings.
Chicken Quesadillas for 4
1 cup chopped, cooked chicken
2 Tbsp. chunky salsa
1/4 cup chopped white onion
Non-stick cooking spray
1/4 cup canned chopped green chili peppers (optional)
1/2 cup low-fat Monterey Jack/Colby Cheese, shredded
4 whole-grain tortillas
Preheat electric skillet to 350 degrees. Mix chicken, salsa, onions, and green chili peppers (optional). Place 1/4 chicken mixture on half of a tortilla. Top with 1/4 cheese; fold over mixture and seal edges.
Place in skillet sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Brown on 1 side at medium heat for approximately 3-4 minutes. Turn tortilla over and brown other side. Cut each folded tortilla into 3 wedges.
Teriyaki Chicken Skewers
2 chicken breasts, bone and skin removed
2 cloves garlic
2 tsp ginger root
1 Tbsp. soy sauce made from soy (tamari)
2 Tbsp. honey
For the marinade, finely mince fresh ginger root and garlic. Add to a bowl with soy sauce and honey.
Cut each chicken breast into 3 or 4 equally sized pieces. Add chicken to bowl and mix with marinade to coat evenly. Let set for at least an hour.
Skewer chicken and cook on grill at medium heat for 10 minutes, turning 3 or 4 times. Flat metal skewers work well. Chicken can also be cooked in oven at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, rotating once in the middle.
Sweet and Sour Pork
1 (8-oz.) can pineapple chunks
1/2 cup water
1/3 cup vinegar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 tsp. ginger
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 lb. lean pork
1 green pepper, cut into thin strips
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 carrots, thinly sliced
1 onion, chopped
Pepper to taste
Drain juice from pineapple into bowl; reserve pineapple chunks. Add water, vinegar, brown sugar, ginger and cornstarch to juice; mix well.
Trim all visible fat from pork and slice into thin strips. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Over medium heat sauté pork until lightly browned.
Add green pepper, carrots, celery and onion; sauté until crisp. Add pineapple juice to mixture and stir while sauce thickens. Mix in pineapple chunks. Season with pepper. Serve over cooked brown rice.
Yield: makes 6 servings.
Three Bean Salad
1 can of black eyed peas
1 can of green beans
1 can of kidney beans
1 small onion chopped finely
1/2 cup of cider vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 Tbsp. of Mrs. Dash or pepper to taste
Mix all of the above ingredients and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
Yield: makes 6 servings.
Buttermilk Salad Dressing
1/2 cup nonfat buttermilk
1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. nonfat mayonnaise or fat-free plain yogurt
1 tsp. grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. dried parsley flakes
1/4 tsp. cracked pepper
1 clove garlic, minced
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl, stir well to mix.
Easy Fruit Salad
1 can (16 oz.) drained fruit cocktail
2 sliced bananas
2 oranges cut into bite-size pieces
2 apples cut into bite-size pieces
8 oz. low fat pina colada yogurt
Mix fruit in a large bowl. Add yogurt and mix well. Chill in refrigerator before serving.
Apple Crunch
8 medium apples (sliced thin)
1/3 cup flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 cup rolled oats
1/3 cup brown sugar (packed)
1/4 cup margarine
1/2 cup raisins (optional)
1/2 cup walnuts (optional)
Vegetable spray
Spray pan with vegetable spray. Place apples and raisins in baking pan. In mixing bowl combine flour, cinnamon, oats, walnuts and sugar. Cut in margarine using a pastry blender or 2 knives.
Sprinkle the flour/out mixture over the apples. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes.
Variation: Substitute 6 cups canned drained or fresh peaches for the apples to make peach crisp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.