Augusta Girl Scout Autumn Leonard earned her Gold Award in May, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.
Autumn’s Girl Scout project centered on raising awareness about the dangers of child sex trafficking and the rapid growth of the international sex trade industry.
“An estimated 200,000 children are at risk every year of being trafficked,” Autumn summarized her project. “Children in foster care, runaways and lower income children are more susceptible to sex trafficking, as they are easy to influence.”
She also suggested a few warning signs that a child is being trafficked, such as physical abuse, having large amounts of money, frequent travel, truancy and more. She encouraged folks to educate themselves on the issue and learn how to identify victims.
