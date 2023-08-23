A large number of family and friends enjoyed a surprise birthday party recently, celebrating with Larry Saville on his 75th birthday at the home of Mark and Lor Rexrode.
Steven and Patty Bean were given a nice surprise celebration on the occasion of their 50th Wedding Anniversary recently, with the daughters and families hosting it. Congratulations to Steve and Patty.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed dinner with Cindy Twigg and Amanda and Perry Casto recently to help celebrate Perry’s birthday.
Rodger Twigg also was celebrating his 55th birthday on Aug. 18. His Mother, Joyce Stilson from Florida, was visiting with him and Cindy last week, and they also spent time in Horn Camp with Ernie and Betty Racey.
Dickie Mann and son, Bat of Princeton, was at Pot Lick Cove recently.
