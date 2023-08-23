Betty Racey

A large number of family and friends enjoyed a surprise birthday party recently, celebrating with Larry Saville on his 75th birthday at the home of Mark and Lor Rexrode.

Steven and Patty Bean were given a nice surprise celebration on the occasion of their 50th Wedding Anniversary recently, with the daughters and families hosting it. Congratulations to Steve and Patty.

