Rev. Steve Wilson

There is an old Southern Gospel song called “The Old Rugged Cross Made the Difference.” The song is a moving musical testimony about a man’s life before and after his Christian conversion. All who have experienced this change have a before and after testimony, too, even if it is not as dramatic as the one portrayed in the song. 

From the point of view of those who live and work with you, who might be so bold as to ask, what difference did it make? 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.