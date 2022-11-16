There is an old Southern Gospel song called “The Old Rugged Cross Made the Difference.” The song is a moving musical testimony about a man’s life before and after his Christian conversion. All who have experienced this change have a before and after testimony, too, even if it is not as dramatic as the one portrayed in the song.
From the point of view of those who live and work with you, who might be so bold as to ask, what difference did it make?
You might point to the eternal difference that salvation makes in your final destination; heaven is very different to hell, after all. But did this choice of the Savior make any noticeable difference in you lifestyle? Does being a believer impact what you allow your ears to hear, your eyes to see or your tongue to speak? Does it make a difference in where you go, what you do, or with whom you associate? Did it improve your attitude, your personality or the tone of your voice? Does being a believer in Jesus Christ make a difference in how you spend your money, your time or your weekends? Does the old rugged cross, and what happened there, make a difference in you prayer time or Bible reading time? Keep in mind that we make time for what we think is really important.
Here is a sobering thought: if there is no discernable difference, then most likely there has been no genuine conversion experience. The word “conversion” is all about “change” and a genuine spiritual conversion will become evident in the changes made by the new believer. Sometimes change is quick and sometimes change is more gradual. Every person is different, and if you want to see change in yourself, pray more, read your Bible more, spend more time with others that you know who have faith too and spend less time around the things from your former lifestyle. God will help you. Just ask.
Don’t be afraid to ask yourself some hard questions. Be honest, and God will bless your efforts.
