Summer is sailing away quickly.
We’ve given the perennials a manicure and cleared any debris that was left and now we can sit back and wait for fall and all those chores. But when attacked (and yes, it does feel like an attack sometimes) a little at a time, everything always get done when it should.
And honestly, what doesn’t get done can usually wait for spring.
The kids are going back to school and now is the time to continue harvesting and preserving the goodies in the garden. Now, if you don’t have a garden or yours did poorly this year and you don’t have beans or tomatoes to freeze or can, Spring Valley Farm Market can help you.
Stop by and get some veggies to put up or some peaches to freeze. We are having some cooler days that are perfect for canning. We can tomatoes and only do it every other year and this is the year for it. Everything else gets frozen.
It’s great to have yard sales back this year and there are many items for sale that are good for garden use. For many of us older folks, plastic sleds are easier to navigate when hauling stuff around the garden than a wheelbarrow.
Try one for gathering fall leaves. Sheets are easy to use for covering tender plants either in the fall or early spring. And a plastic shower curtain can be used as a waterproof cover for your picnic table. And everyone knows how I feel about unusual containers for plants and cut flowers.
Glass or Plexiglas windows make good tops for a cold frame. A sheet of plain Plexiglas will work also, but if it’s within the frame it’s much easier to use. You can probably find something to use as the base also.
If you have been meaning to build a cold frame, make this the year you do. These days it pays to look at yard sales for reusable tables for your shed, garage or even your porch. Shelving and even a chest of drawers are good for storing all sorts of stuff.
Many folks have Christmas items for sale and old artificial trees can be taken apart and the individual “branches” can be put together to make a decorative garland for your fence.
To be honest, I am always amazed at what people want to get rid of at yard sales. But that’s the why we go to them, right? One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
With the rain we’ve had, it’s important to give your compost more attention than you would normally this time of year. We had some very heavy rains that compressed everything down and you need to use your fork to aerate it. If you don’t have one, consider starting a compost pile this fall.
We have very few flowering plants in September and a bed of perky small blooms would be most welcome. Every year I mean to get some fall blooming bulbs at the nursery, but, alas, I never have. Cyclamen, Colchicum, Leucojum and several crocus varieties have gorgeous pink or white autumn flowers and many cultivars are hardy here.
If you didn’t buy any of the plants, bulbs or seeds, either, maybe we need to put them on the fall planting list. Granted, you can buy plants (especially Cyclamen) and a few bulbs to be planted now, but to be honest, there are so many varieties to choose from that you need to ask at the nursery, do some catalog or online information searching before you buy.
And, although they’re easy to grow, some thought needs to be put into their placement. Some have foliage in the spring and others not until fall. They’re all approximately 4 to 10 inches tall and, with the exception of the Cydamen who prefers some shade, require full sun.
Plus, they need to nave their place well defined so you don’t inadvertently pull new shoots out in the spring. So be sure to have their bed well thought out, decide how many you need and then do your ordering. This may be a good time to consider your spring bulb garden layout.
It’s not too late for ordering online, but they probably won’t bloom until next year. One last word about ordering online: be sure to make a note if you do not want substitutes or you may be unpleasantly surprised.
This fall I am considering having a small get together at the library in early October to exchange seeds, plants and information.
Nothing formal, just a time for gardeners to meet and chat about their year. If this is something you would be interested in participating in, please send me an email and give me your ideas.
