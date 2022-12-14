The holiday season can add stress to our daily routines. Atypical schedules, strained finances, family visits and challenging gift purchases for that extended cousin are just a few examples of the seasonal concerns that pile on top of us. This stress brought on by these seasonal “to-dos” can either be positive or negative.
Eustress, the name for “good stress,” can help us to focus and accomplish the tasks we need to get done. Distress, on the other hand, is the “bad stress” that overwhelms us, makes us tense and sometimes leads to physical illness.
The pressure that bad stress puts on us to engage in unhealthy activities should not be ignored. Bad stress can contribute to higher blood pressure, higher cholesterol and physical inactivity. When experiencing bad stress, we are also more likely to be tempted to turn to vices such as overeating and smoking.
So how can you mitigate the effects of bad stress this holiday season?
Keep your mind and body ready. With some anticipation and positive thinking you can preemptively turn the negatives into positives. Indulge in the holiday activities you find the most relaxing. Keeping up with regular exercise, a healthy diet and ample rest can also keep your body ready to deal with the added tasks.
Learn to say no. It’s easy to be overwhelmed with many small tasks. Know your boundaries. Only say yes to things you want to do and you will feel less resentful, bitter and overwhelmed.
Manage your finances. Planning ahead to manage finances can go a long way in the holiday season. Decide how much you can comfortably afford before you begin shopping. Consider giving homemade and heartfelt gifts, which can be a cheaper alternative to a commercialized counterpart.
Seek support. The holidays provide a perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends and family. Having a caring ear to listen to you is an asset. If you feel overwhelmed, consider seeking professional help.
Psychologists and counselors can offer strategies to help you manage stress, change unhealthy behaviors and address emotional issues.
Slow Cooker Baked Apples
- 6 large baking apples
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Quarter apples and remove core. Place in slow cooker. Mix sugar and spices and sprinkle over apples. Cover and cook 4 hours on low or 2 hours on high, stirring once after juice begins to form to more evenly distribute seasonings.
Recipe Source: Kansas State University Extension
Crustless Pumpkin Pie
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 2 large eggs
- 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated fat-free milk
- Reduced-fat whipped topping, optional
Spray 9-inch round glass pie dish with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat oven to 325 F. Mix sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves in small bowl. Beat eggs in large mixing bowl. Stir in pumpkin and sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk. Pour into pie dish. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate. Top with whipped topping if desired.
Recipe Source: Kansas State University Extension
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash
- 3 cups Brussels sprouts ends trimmed, yellow leaves removed, and cut in half
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt to taste
- 1-1/2 lb. (4-5 cups) butternut squash peeled, seeded, and cubed into 1-inch cubes, or can use cubed and peeled sweet potatoes
- 3 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 cups pecan halves
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 2-4 Tbsp. maple syrup--optional
- 1/4 cup chopped and cooked bacon
Before preparing the vegetables, toast pecans in the preheated oven at 350 F by lining a baking sheet with parchment paper, and spreading pecans out on the lined baking sheet. Toast the pecans for about 5 minutes (maybe a bit longer) until they get darker in color, and toasty brown.
Note: pecans can easily burn, so make sure to check the nuts after 5 minutes and frequently until toasted. Set aside. Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly grease a foil-lined large baking sheet with vegetable spray. In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, cubed squash (or sweet potato), olive oil, salt (to taste), and toss to combine.
Place onto a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down, and roast in the oven at 400°F for about 20-25 minutes. During the last 5-10 minutes of roasting stir and turn over for even browning, the edges should be nicely browned, but not charred.
Drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle with cinnamon the last few minutes. Right before serving toss in pecans, dried cranberries, and bacon. Lightly drizzle with additional maple syrup.
Recipe Source: USU Extension
Maple Pecan Glazed Sweet Potatoes
- 1 cup Crystal Light lemonade or apple juice
- 4 tsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 cup sugar-free maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. butter or margarine
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 2 lb. sweet potatoes (about 3 large), peeled, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (about 5 cups)
- 2 Tbsp. chopped pecans
In a small bowl, combine 2 Tbsp. of the apple juice and cornstarch; mix well. Set aside. In a large nonstick skillet combine remaining apple juice, syrup, cinnamon, butter and salt; mix well. Bring to a boil. Add potatoes; stir to coat well. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Stir cornstarch mixture into potato mixture. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until bubbly and thickened. Spoon into serving bowl. Sprinkle with pecans. serves 8.
Recipe Source: North Caroline State Extension
Roasted Butternut Squash and Spinach Salad
- 1 lb. butternut squash, peeled and seeded
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 to 2 tbsp. maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 4 oz. spinach (or spinach and arugula mix)
- 1/2 cup toasted walnut halves
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. minced shallots
- 3 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup olive oil
Preheat oven to 425 F. Peel and cut squash into 1-inch chunks or cubes. Place on a sheet pan and toss with 1 tbsp. olive oil, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring once. Add cranberries to the pan for the last 5 minutes of roasting.
Combine the apple cider, vinegar and shallots in a saucepan and boil over medium-high heat for about 8 minutes, until the cider has reduced. Remove from stove and add the mustard and 1/3 cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place the spinach in a large bowl and add the roasted squash. Top with walnuts and grated Parmesan cheese. Spoon vinaigrette over the salad to lightly moisten and toss well. Serves 4 Source:
Recipe Source: North Caroline State Extension
Sparkling Cran-Razzy
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen raspberries, for garnish
- 2 cups cranberry-raspberry juice
- 2 cups seltzer
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice, plus 4 wedges for garnish
If using fresh raspberries, freeze them in a single layer for about 1 hour (or overnight) before proceeding with Step 2. Combine cranberry-raspberry juice, seltzer and lime juice in a pitcher. Divide among 4 ice-filled glasses. Garnish with frozen raspberries and lime wedges.
Recipe Source: North Caroline State Extension
Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini
- 1 pkg. spaghetti (7 oz.), broken in half
- 2 cups cubed cooked turkey
- 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 1/8 tsp. ground mustard
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese
- Minced fresh parsley
Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain and place in a greased 11x7-inch baking dish. Top with turkey; set aside.
In a large skillet, sauté the mushrooms and onion in butter until tender. Whisk in the soup, milk, poultry seasoning and mustard until blended. Add cheddar cheese; cook and stir over medium heat until melted. Pour over turkey. Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses (dish will be full). Bake, uncovered, at 350 F for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with parsley.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Coconut Shrimp
- 1-1/2 lbs. raw shrimp, skins removed, tails left on
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper
- 2 cups shredded sweetened coconut
- Sweet chili sauce
Preheat oven to 425 F. Combine almond flour with salt, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and pepper. Use a fork to break up any large clumps. Working with one shrimp at a time, dip shrimp into the flour mixture until coated followed by the beaten eggs and then back into the flour mixture. Lastly dip the shrimp into the coconut, using your hands to make sure it sticks. On a parchment lined baking sheet, arrange prepared shrimp and bake on a center rack for 12 minutes. Serve immediately along with your favorite sweet chili sauce.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
