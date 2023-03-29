Although it’s well known that regular exercise can reduce musculoskeletal pain, some chronic pain sufferers avoid it hoping to minimize their symptoms. One West Virginia researcher aims to change this behavior in people experiencing chronic hip pain by developing a biopsychosocial intervention addressing the physical and psychological aspects of rehabilitation simultaneously.

Kate Jochimsen, assistant professor and director of research in the WVU School of Medicine Divison of Athletic Training, is motivated by the frustration and hopelessness that she observes in some patients participating in the current unidimensional, siloed treatment of chronic hip pain. She plans to develop and implement Helping Improve PSychosocial Health — or HIPS — a mind-body intervention delivered by physical therapists, with support from the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

