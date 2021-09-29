Hymn sing this Sunday
An old-fashioned hymn sing will be held at the Hebron Baptist Church, U.S. 50 in Gore, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Animals to be blessed
A blessing of the animals will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
The service is on the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
People attending are asked to bring a donation for the animal shelter, from a can of food to blankets to cash.
Keep animals leashed or caged and observe social distancing for the outdoor service.
Zion Church festival Oct. 9
Zion Church of Christ will hold its fall festival from noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Lots of food will be available – homemade vegetable soup and chili, fresh onion petals, country ham sandwiches, hotdogs, hamburgers, fresh-cut fries, cakes, pies and homemade ice cream.
A silent auction runs until 4:45, prayers with specific focuses will be held on the hour and gospel preaching is at 5:30.
Proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Panhandle and the Children’s Home Society.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Tearcoat calls off kids program
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church has postponed its KICK program for kids until further notice because of Covid-19.
The program normally runs from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Crafters wanted for church bazaars
Mountain View Assembly of God is looking for crafters to participate in a Christmas bazaar in November.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Large tables ($20) or small ones ($15) can be reserved by Oct. 23 by calling Diana at 304-496-9174. Deposits will be refunded if officials halt the bazaar.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Forest Glen Cemetery Cleanup
Forest Glen Church will be cleaning the cemetery. Please remove items you would want to keep from gravesites during the month of October.
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
